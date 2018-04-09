news

One of Ghana’s leading mining company Newmont Ghana has suspended operations at its Ahafo Mill Expansion project after 6 of its contract staff died.

In a statement issued by the Communications and External Relations Manager of Newmont Ghana, Agbeko Azumah said the accident scene has been secured and the police are on sight to investigate the incident.

“Operations have been suspended and Newmont Ghana is notifying the families of the deceased. All other employees working in the area have been safely relocated and the scene of the accident has been secured. The police are on site and the appropriate government and regulatory agencies have been notified, including the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission.”

“The entire Newmont family is devastated by this tragic accident and our priority is to provide support to the families, friends and co-workers of the deceased,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont’s Africa Operations.

At least six people were killed after a section of a gold mine belonging to Newmont Ghana in the Brong Ahafo Region collapsed.

The deadly accident occurred on Saturday (April 7, 2019) at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project.

“Two others were treated at the clinic and discharged. The workers were all contractor employees with Consar Limited, a construction services company.”

Meanwhile, a Former Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Dr Tony Aubyn has called for an increase in the inspection at mining sites in order to prevent or reduce accidents that lead to deaths.

“Mining is a very dangerous and risky business and so we must make sure that those who go to work every morning at mining sites return home. What happened at Newmont is unfortunate. Over the years, I will say Ghana has improved when it comes to safety at our mining sites. I think periodic and scheduled inspections at our mining sites should happen. Unannounced inspections should take place once a while also. Monitoring and Supervision should increase at our mining sites,” he said.