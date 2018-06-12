Pulse.com.gh logo
Report indicates that 73% of Ghanaians work in vulnerable conditions


The report further stated that the 73% working under vulnerable conditions are mainly found in the informal sector.

  
Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

A report pub published by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has disclosed that 73% of working Ghanaians do so under vulnerable conditions.

The report further revealed that the employed population of the country is 11.21 million. Meanwhile, 64.3 % of self-employed employees do not contribute to any pension’s fund, leaving their retirement period uncertain.

It added that majority of Ghanaian workers receive less than 2 dollars a day.

Reacting to these statistics, Labour Expert, Austin Gamey told Accra-based Citi FM, that this situation is a dent in Ghana’s economy.

He said that with Ghana’s middle-income status the country must have better conditions for its working population.

“If someone is paid less than the minimum wage then it is problematic. And if they do not earn enough income to pay their rent, utilities and have to save to pay voluntary pension, then it is a serious issue.”

He called on Labour unions, employers and government to come together to address the problem.

Meanwhile, the Association of Ghana Industries,( AGI) and the Trades Union Congress, (TUC), have said that the low standard jobs as a national threat.

Both groups have agreed to develop a policy which they will present to the government to help in the creation of better job standards.

