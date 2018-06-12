Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reduced

news

The Acting Chairman of the Abossye Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Clement Boateng has revealed that prices of their products will soon be reduced.

Mr Boateng said the reduction will be between 10 percent and 15 percent. He said that the reduction will come after a new guideline designed by stakeholders is implemented.

The new guideline will allow auto part dealers to provide their own values and prices at which goods are bought and imported into the country.

He told Daily Graphic that the new guideline was designed by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and dealers who are represented by Abossey Okai (Accra) and Suame Magazine (Kumasi) Spare Parts Dealers Associations.

Mr Boateng explained they have made the dealers understand that the new guidelines would be used as a guide for the valuation of all imported auto spare parts.

However, he noted that customs was obliged to use any authentic invoice that might be brought to it because the document developed by the two parties would serve as a guide.

Mr Boateng, therefore, called on the members of the association to always try as much as possible to provide it with authentic invoices from their suppliers.

He added that they have held durbars in both Accra and Kumasi to explain all these to their members.

“These two durbars enabled the Commissioner to explain what transpired between customs and the association to its members in the country,” Mr Boateng said.

He said that they were grateful the government and other stakeholders have helped introduce the new guideline which provides the opportunity for the spare parts dealers to provide their own values and prices at which they purchase goods on the international market.

For that reason, Mr Boateng stated, members of the associations had pledged to further reduce the price of their goods as soon as the implementation of the guide starts.