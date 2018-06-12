Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reduced


Sale Of Spare Parts Prices of vehicle spare parts to be reduced

The Acting Chairman of the Abossye Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Clement Boateng said the reduction will be between 10 percent and 15 percent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Acting Chairman of the Abossye Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Clement Boateng has revealed that prices of their products will soon be reduced.

Mr Boateng said the reduction will be between 10 percent and 15 percent. He said that the reduction will come after a new guideline designed by stakeholders is implemented.

The new guideline will allow auto part dealers to provide their own values and prices at which goods are bought and imported into the country.

READ ALSO: GSE says their systems are safe after hacking

He told Daily Graphic that the new guideline was designed by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and dealers who are represented by Abossey Okai (Accra) and Suame Magazine (Kumasi) Spare Parts Dealers Associations.

Mr Boateng explained they have made the dealers understand that the new guidelines would be used as a guide for the valuation of all imported auto spare parts.

However, he noted that customs was obliged to use any authentic invoice that might be brought to it because the document developed by the two parties would serve as a guide.

Mr Boateng, therefore, called on the members of the association to always try as much as possible to provide it with authentic invoices from their suppliers.

READ ALSO: Major OMCs reduce fuel prices

He added that they have held durbars in both Accra and Kumasi to explain all these to their members.

“These two durbars enabled the Commissioner to explain what transpired between customs and the association to its members in the country,” Mr Boateng said.

He said that they were grateful the government and other stakeholders have helped introduce the new guideline which provides the opportunity for the spare parts dealers to provide their own values and prices at which they purchase goods on the international market.

For that reason, Mr Boateng stated, members of the associations had pledged to further reduce the price of their goods as soon as the implementation of the guide starts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Hacked: GSE says their systems are safe after hacking Hacked GSE says their systems are safe after hacking
Cost Of Fuel: Major OMCs reduce fuel prices Cost Of Fuel Major OMCs reduce fuel prices
Ghana Export Promotion Authority: Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post Ghana Export Promotion Authority Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post
Financial Fraud: BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems Financial Fraud BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems
Tema Oil Refinery: Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould
National Identification: Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card National Identification Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card

Recommended Videos

Business News: Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke Business News Ex-Deputy governor alleges BoG is broke
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana



Top Articles

1 Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bankbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Cost Of Fuel Major OMCs reduce fuel pricesbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Financial Fraud BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s...bullet
6 Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex...bullet
7 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana...bullet
8 Ghana Export Promotion Authority Dismissed Gifty Klenam...bullet
9 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation...bullet
10 National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Adam-Mutawakilu-e1468583247800.jpg
Dismissed CEOs Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands
null
Better Rates A small guide to finding the best forex broker
Paying Taxes Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears
Air Namibia Welcome back Air Namibia: opening up the land of the brave