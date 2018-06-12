GSE says their systems are safe after hacking

news

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has assured the general public that its Information and Technology (IT) infrastructure are safe hours after the website was hacked.

The hackers defaced the homepage with an image of a skeletal skull and thigh bones in green colour on a black background.

In a press statement, the GSE stated that they noticed the incident around 6:20 AM. It added that the hackers took charge of the GSE website for 15 minutes before the IT team of the bourse was able to disenable them.

It added that the hacking did not affect any of the GSE core trading application or related IT infrastructure

“The index page is typically the page of a website that automatically opens first and contains the links to other pages of a website. The hacking did not impact on any underlying data (database, images, text) of the website.”

“The website is entirely different from the core trading application and related IT infrastructure. It must be emphasized that the hacking incident reported today did not affect any of the GSE core trading application or related IT infrastructure,” it said.

It finally stated that the GSE has since deleted the folder and restored the site back to normalcy.

Below is the statement from the GSE

PRESS RELEASE

GHANA STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE

Introduction

This morning around 6:20 am the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) had news of hacking of its website. The GSE IT team checked and realized that the homepage of the GSE website has been defaced with an image of a skeletal skull and thigh bones in green colour on a black background with a text indicating “Hacked by Ali3x3w0rm.”

Extent of the Hacking Incident

The hacking incident affected the homepage/index/default page of the GSE website only. The index page is typically the page of a website that automatically opens first and contains the links to other pages of a website. The hacking did not impact on any underlying data (database, images, text) of the website. The website is entirely different from the core trading application and related IT infrastructure. It must be emphasized that the hacking incident reported today did not affect any of the GSE core trading application or related IT infrastructure.

Actions taken to resolve the Hacking of the Website

The team took a backup of the website and deleted the malicious folder identified and the site was restored immediately within (15) minutes.

The GSE wishes to assure all its stakeholders and investors that steps have been put in place to monitor the website and other IT infrastructure of the GSE to ensure market security and safety. Additional steps will be taken as and when necessary.

Issued in Accra, this 11th day of June 2018