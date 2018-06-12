Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

GSE says their systems are safe after hacking


Hacked GSE says their systems are safe after hacking

The hackers defaced the homepage with an image of a skeletal skull and thigh bones in green colour on a black background.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has assured the general public that its Information and Technology (IT) infrastructure are safe hours after the website was hacked.

The hackers defaced the homepage with an image of a skeletal skull and thigh bones in green colour on a black background.

In a press statement, the GSE stated that they noticed the incident around 6:20 AM. It added that the hackers took charge of the GSE website for 15 minutes before the IT team of the bourse was able to disenable them.

READ ALSO: Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post

It added that the hacking did not affect any of the GSE core trading application or related IT infrastructure

“The index page is typically the page of a website that automatically opens first and contains the links to other pages of a website. The hacking did not impact on any underlying data (database, images, text) of the website.”

“The website is entirely different from the core trading application and related IT infrastructure. It must be emphasized that the hacking incident reported today did not affect any of the GSE core trading application or related IT infrastructure,” it said.

READ ALSO: Major OMCs reduce fuel prices

It finally stated that the GSE has since deleted the folder and restored the site back to normalcy.

Below is the statement from the GSE

PRESS RELEASE

GHANA STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE

Introduction

This morning around 6:20 am the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) had news of hacking of its website. The GSE IT team checked and realized that the homepage of the GSE website has been defaced with an image of a skeletal skull and thigh bones in green colour on a black background with a text indicating “Hacked by Ali3x3w0rm.”

Extent of the Hacking Incident

The hacking incident affected the homepage/index/default page of the GSE website only. The index page is typically the page of a website that automatically opens first and contains the links to other pages of a website. The hacking did not impact on any underlying data (database, images, text) of the website. The website is entirely different from the core trading application and related IT infrastructure. It must be emphasized that the hacking incident reported today did not affect any of the GSE core trading application or related IT infrastructure.

Actions taken to resolve the Hacking of the Website

The team took a backup of the website and deleted the malicious folder identified and the site was restored immediately within (15) minutes.

The GSE wishes to assure all its stakeholders and investors that steps have been put in place to monitor the website and other IT infrastructure of the GSE to ensure market security and safety. Additional steps will be taken as and when necessary.

Issued in Accra, this 11th day of June 2018

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Cost Of Fuel: Major OMCs reduce fuel prices Cost Of Fuel Major OMCs reduce fuel prices
Ghana Export Promotion Authority: Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post Ghana Export Promotion Authority Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post
Financial Fraud: BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems Financial Fraud BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s payment systems
Tema Oil Refinery: Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex Mould
National Identification: Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card National Identification Parliament summons NIA officials over Ghana card
Dismissed CEOs: Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands Dismissed CEOs Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands

Recommended Videos

Local News: Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability Local News Bawumia launches phase one of mobile money interoperability
Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana



Top Articles

1 Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bankbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Cost Of Fuel Major OMCs reduce fuel pricesbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Financial Fraud BoG putting in measures to stop fraud in Ghana’s...bullet
6 Tema Oil Refinery Invest $300m into TOR or privatize it - Alex...bullet
7 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana...bullet
8 Ghana Export Promotion Authority Dismissed Gifty Klenam...bullet
9 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation...bullet
10 National Identification NIA begins issuing Ghana...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

null
Better Rates A small guide to finding the best forex broker
Paying Taxes Metro TV resumes operations after paying part of tax arrears
Air Namibia Welcome back Air Namibia: opening up the land of the brave
Paying Taxes GRA shuts down Metro TV over GHC2.3 million debt to the State