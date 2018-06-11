Pulse.com.gh logo
Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she’s still at post


Dismissed Gifty Klenam says she's still at post

Gifty Klenam said that she is still the Chief Executive of GEPA because she has not received any official communication from the Presidency informing her of the dismissal.

  Published:
Gifty Klenam – Lower West Akyem play

Gifty Klenam – Lower West Akyem
The dismissed Chief Executive of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has said that she is still at post despite a communication from the Presidency firing her and appointing a successor.

Gifty Klenam told Joy News that she is still the Chief Executive of GEPA because she has not received any official communication from the Presidency informing her of the dismissal.

On Wednesday, June 6, 2019, President Akufo-Addo dismissed 4 Chief Executives of some state agencies.

The 4 included the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil and Storage Transport (BOST) Alfred Obeng Boateng, CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority Gifty Klenam, her two deputies, the MD of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority Paul Ansah, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Felix Anyaa.

A letter dated June 7, 2018, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, said it has appointed one Ms Afua Asabea Asare as the new Chief Executive of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

The letter also asked Ms Asare to “indicate acceptance or otherwise of the appointment within 14 days of receipt of the letter.”

