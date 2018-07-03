Pulse.com.gh logo
Ban on tilapia import to boost local production


The National Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Fish Pond Farmers, Nana Yaw Frimpong encouraged the government to continue putting in place measures that will help sustain and grow the local fishing industry.

The Ghana National Association of Fish Pond Farmers has said that the ban on importation of ornamental fishes and tilapia will help grow the local fishing industry.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the National Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Fish Pond Farmers, Nana Yaw Frimpong encouraged the government to continue putting in place measures that will help sustain and grow the local fishing industry.

“What we are asking of government is for them to help us grow the sector following the ban. You know with tilapia production, feed constitutes about seventy percent of production, so if the government can help us to manufacture our own feed it will be of great benefit to us.”

“Such a move will help us cut down on our production cost which will in effect reduce the price of tilapia,” he added.

Mr Frimpong explained that the imported tilapia is cheaper than the locally produced ones “so marketing was a big problem for us but that will no longer be the situation. Ghanaians will now depend on what is farmed here locally and definitely, we are going to increase our production.”

“We are ready to invest any amount into this business now that there will no longer be any import so that the industry can grow but we need all of the government’s support in order to do so.”

On Wednesday(June 27, 2018), the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development announced that it has, with immediate effect, banned the importation of all tilapia species and ornamental fishes.

This was as a result of the emerging Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV), of which some cases have already been reported in some African countries.

A statement from the Ministry said the ban takes effect from 1 July 2018, as an immediate measure to help prevent and control the Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV).

Meanwhile, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has raised issues with government’s decision to place a ban on the importation of all tilapia species and ornamental fishes.

