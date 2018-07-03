Pulse.com.gh logo
Aayalolo drivers strike over unpaid salaries


The striking drivers argued that the management of the transport service have not paid their salaries for the past 5 months even though they have received several assurances.

  • Published:
play
Drivers of the Quality Bus System (QBS), popularly called Aayalolo are embarking on a sit-down strike after the management failed to pay their salary arrears.

A visit to the Amasaman terminal on Tuesday morning saw the offices of the company locked. The angry drivers were directing passengers to go and join the private commercial vehicles.

The drivers told Daily Graphic that they will not return to work until they are paid.

"We have been working every day for the past five months but they have not been paying us."

Another driver said the company has no insurance policy for the drivers and that the drivers have to take care of their own health needs.

The Spokesperson for the Amasaman terminal drivers, Promise K. Homegah, said: "how do you expect us to be driving this long buses on empty stomachs?"

"The whole Aayalolo drivers are on strike. They keep on promising us But to no avail," he added.

Mr Homegah said some of the drivers have been divorced by their wives because they cannot provide for the home.

He added that one driver whose wife divorced him is currently battling with stroke at home.

Mr Homegah said the company has no bus to pick the drivers from their homes and that the drivers have to use their little monies on them to board commercial vehicles to work.

Meanwhile, officials have failed to comment.

An official at the Amasaman terminal who pleaded anonymity said they have not been given any reason for the strike and will only comment when he has details.

who did not disclose his identity said the drivers have not told him why they were striking and added that they only said they (drivers) would talk when management meets them.

