BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats


The BOST CEO believes allegations levelled against him by Mr Amoah are unfounded and has resorted to settling matters in court.

The Chief Executive Officer for the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng, has sued the Executive Director for the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Ghana (COPEC – Ghana), Duncan Amoah, following death claims made by the latter.

Mr Amoah once alleged that there was some sort of financial malfeasance going on at BOST, whiles also adding that his life was in danger for coming out publicly.

However, the BOST CEO believes such allegations are unfounded and has resorted to settling matters in court.

The suit, which is expected to be moved on 23rd March in the High Court said: “ The plaintiff/applicant herein praying this honourable court for an order of injunction restraining the defendant/ respondent herein, his agents, assigns, workmen, and all persons claiming through or under him from further publishing or broadcasting any word or words or images in any manner whatsoever to the effect that plaintiff had coopted, engaged, contracted or solicited the services of any person or persons to curse, insult, attack, threaten the life of the defendant or threaten to kill defendant in three days pending a final determination to this suit upon terms more particularly stated in the accompanying affidavit.”

Mr Boateng believes his reputation and that of other officials of BOST have been damaged by the allegations made by Mr Amoah and has prayed the court to slap a GHC2 million damages against the defendant for damaging his professional reputation.

The BOST CEO also wants the court to slap a two million cedis for damaging his social reputation and 1 million cedis for the psychological trauma the death threat publication has had on him.

