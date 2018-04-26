Home > News > Business >

Cowbell Gold joins the family of the nutritious Cowbell products


Cowbell Gold joins the family of the nutritious Cowbell range of products

Cowbell Gold is made from the finest Ghanaian cocoa, rich malt, and the perfect amount of our milk and sugar making it the winning chocolate drink for the Ghanaians.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana’s leading milk powder brand, Cowbell has unveiled the latest addition to its wide range of Cowbell products.

The new product, Cowbell Gold, is a fantastic, Crispy fortified chocolate milk drink, which is rich in proteins and vitamins to keep the body energized.

This new product joins the family of the nutritious cowbell products, which has been in the Ghanaian market for about 2 decades.

Cowbell Gold is made from the finest Ghanaian cocoa, rich malt, and the perfect amount of our milk and sugar making it the winning chocolate drink for the Ghanaians. The product, with the slogan “Energy for winners! ” can be found in an eye-catching golden colored sachet, depicting the drive to win.

READ ALSO: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

Speaking to the media on the products, Sales and Marketing Director for Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell, Mr. Timo Van Vooren described Cowbell Gold as the winning fortified chocolate milk drink, which will revolutionize the food-drinks market.

“We call it  “Energy for winners!” because the product contains highly nutritional ingredients that provides the consumers with the needed energy to be successful, to reach their goals, go for the win and in essence go for gold. Cowbell gold wants to provide inspiration for patrons to excel in all their endeavors” Mr Van Vooren explained.

In his address to the general public during the launch of the product, Marketing Manager for Promasidor Ghana limited, Mr. Shine Akiem Torsoo reiterated the commitment of the Cowbell brand to continually contribute to the development of the Ghanaian society through the numerous CSR activities and tailor-made marketing activities that will benefit the Ghanaian populace.

READ ALSO: Uber drivers on strike over 25% commission

Cowbell Gold is a refreshing 4-in-1 product which is convenient to prepare and can be served either hot or cold.

The launch of the product took place at the forecourt of the Kumasi City Mall on the 21st of April under an electrifying atmosphere amidst fireworks, musical performances, dance competition and several giveaways.

So the next time you are thinking of a chocolate drink to keep your day energized? Think Cowbell Gold.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

meQasa to host Ghana’s biggest housing fair in June meQasa to host Ghana’s biggest housing fair in June
Industrial Action: Uber drivers on strike over 25% commission Industrial Action Uber drivers on strike over 25% commission
GHS400m Recapitalisation: BoG stands ground on GHS400m recapitalization GHS400m Recapitalisation BoG stands ground on GHS400m recapitalization
Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens Unemployment Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Newmont Deaths: Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu Newmont Deaths Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu
May I take Your Order: It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall May I take Your Order It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Poverty Gap Ghana’s policies make the rich wealthier – UNbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Industrial Action Uber drivers on strike over 25% commissionbullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 May I take Your Order It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mallbullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
7 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of...bullet
8 Newmont Deaths Investigative report to be out by end of...bullet
9 meQasa to host Ghana’s biggest housing fair in Junebullet
10 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

NPP government Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
SSNIT Scandal SSNIT spent $140m on ‘partially functional’ digitization project
In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery
Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon