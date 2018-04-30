Home > News > Business >

Forex trader shot dead


A forex trader has allegedly been gunned down by 3 unknown assailants at Alabar, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, eyewitnesses narrated that the victim, Hashim Salif, was attacked by some unknown assailants around 2 pm on Sunday afternoon.

Hashim Salif who is believed to be in his early thirties was approached by 3 men on a motorbike. The forcefully tried taking his bag containing about GH¢10,000.

However, he resisted to hand over the bag full of cash thereby getting shot in the left side of his chest by one of the robbers.

The rider of an auto-rickshaw, who was near the incident, conveyed Hashim Salif to the Manhyia Government Hospital.

“I was from Suame Roundabout, [I] reached Ashtown, so I see people, they are running and I ask what happened, and they are telling me (that)some armed robbers shoot one man and I asked what happened and they said they don’t know but the man is (one of) those who change the foreign money, when I reached there, one of my colleagues helped me to bring him to the Manhyia Government Hospital.”

When they got to the hospital, all efforts to resuscitate him proved futile. The hospital confirmed him dead a few minutes after he was brought there.

He is expected to be buried in line with the demands of Islamic custom.

