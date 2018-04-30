GOIL plans to get into mobile money business

news

Indigenous Oil marketing firm Goil has revealed its plans to go into electronic money transfer business.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of GOIL, Kwabena Bartels told Accra-based Joy FM that the company will leverage on its over 300 filling stations across the country to diversify into the digital finance business.

“GOIL will be leveraging its 330 retail outlets throughout the country, to diversify into the digital finance business, specifically money transfer,” he said.

Mr Bartels explained that this initiative forms part of the government’s commitment to increase financial inclusion electronically.

He also disclosed that GOIL has acquired a new office to be able to accommodate its expanding business portfolio.

"Our business expansion projects have made it imperative to acquire a new office since the current one will be inadequate to house additional employees that will manage the incoming business.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Manu, Robert Owusu Amankwa, and Stephen Abu Tengan were re-elected onto the board at the stakeholders meeting after they have retired by rotation.