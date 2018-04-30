Home > News > Business >

GOIL plans to get into mobile money business


E-Money Transfer GOIL plans to get into mobile money business

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of GOIL, Kwabena Bartels said that the company will leverage on its over 300 filling stations across the country to diversify into the digital finance business.

  • Published:
Chairman of the Board of Directors of GOIL, Kwabena Bartels play

Chairman of the Board of Directors of GOIL, Kwabena Bartels
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Indigenous Oil marketing firm Goil has revealed its plans to go into electronic money transfer business.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of GOIL, Kwabena Bartels told Accra-based Joy FM that the company will leverage on its over 300 filling stations across the country to diversify into the digital finance business.

READ ALSO: MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghana

“GOIL will be leveraging its 330 retail outlets throughout the country, to diversify into the digital finance business, specifically money transfer,” he said.

Mr Bartels explained that this initiative forms part of the government’s commitment to increase financial inclusion electronically.

He also disclosed that GOIL has acquired a new office to be able to accommodate its expanding business portfolio.

READ ALSO: Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberia

"Our business expansion projects have made it imperative to acquire a new office since the current one will be inadequate to house additional employees that will manage the incoming business.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Manu, Robert Owusu Amankwa, and Stephen Abu Tengan were re-elected onto the board at the stakeholders meeting after they have retired by rotation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Taxation In Ghana: GRA to tax street beggars and hawkers Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkers
Uche Ofodile: Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberia Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberia
In Kumasi: Forex trader shot dead In Kumasi Forex trader shot dead
Unhappy Workers: Textile workers demonstrate over influx of fake prints Unhappy Workers Textile workers demonstrate over influx of fake prints
Persons With Disabilities: Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Mobile Money: MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghana Mobile Money MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghana

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Mobile Money MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghanabullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 In Kumasi Forex trader shot deadbullet
6 Business Best countries in the Asia-Pacific region for startupsbullet
7 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of...bullet
8 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
9 Rent In Ghana Ghanaians will pay one-year rent when the...bullet
10 Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkersbullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Rent In Ghana Rent Control Department has only one ‘borrowed’ vehicle
Auditor-General’s Report 2 former staff of GIS wrongfully paid GHS89K
Loyalty Appreciation ‘Shop and Drive’ Promo kicks off at West Hills Mall
Cowbell Gold joins the family of the nutritious Cowbell range of products