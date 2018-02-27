Home > News > Business >

India to help solarize airports in Ghana


  Published:
play
The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in India is set to assist Ghana solarize 3 airports in Ghana.

This is after CIAL became the world’s first airport to be fully powered by solar energy.

CIAL is expected to help Ghana set up 1.5 megawatts of solar power projects. Reports published suggest that CIAL will provide the technical assistance for the project.

The 3 airports involved are Kotoka International Airport at Accra, Kumasi International Airport, and the Navrongo Domestic Airport.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between CIAL and the consultant of the airport authority in Ghana.

CIAL was in the news worldwide for becoming the world’s first airport to be fully run by solar power. The airport started with a 12-megawatt project which expanded to 15.5 megawatts. The airport will eventually increase the capacity to 40 megawatts, including a solar-powered carport.

India has announced that other airports in the country also have plans to set up solar power capacities.

Kolkata, for instance, commissioned project to set up a solar power capacity of 15-20 megawatts. The project was commissioned in December 2017. Delhi’s airport already operates a ground-based solar power project. Airports in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer were reported to have been planning rooftop solar power projects.

Late last year, the civil aviation minister announced that the total solar power capacity operational at all Indian airports has increased to 135 megawatts — 90 megawatts at government-owned airports and 45 megawatts at privately-owned airports. The government expects the capacity to grow to 200 megawatts.

