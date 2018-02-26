Home > News > Business >

Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017


Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017

The increase in consumption was attributed to the various interventions that were carried out by various bodies to promote egg consumption.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
are raw eggs safe to eat play

are raw eggs safe to eat

(Photograph by Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A research conducted by Amplifies Ghana, an institution promoting the consumption of egg, has revealed that the consumption of eggs in Ghana has increased.

The survey revealed that each Ghanaian consumed about 143 eggs in 2017.

The increase in consumption was attributed to the various interventions that were carried out by various bodies to promote egg consumption.

READ ALSO: Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet

This finding is in contrast with one conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization which indicated that each Ghanaian eats less than 20 eggs yearly.

The Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers revelled last year that over 10% of eggs produced annually are disposed of due to the low patronage of the product.

Scrambled eggs play

Scrambled eggs

 

However, in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, The Technical Specialist at Amplifies Ghana, Comfort Acheampong said the trend has changed.

READ ALSO: How to prepare 'Etɔ' (mashed plantain) in less than 30 minutes

“With the production and sale of eggs; for years now, till last year, before the Christmas, there has always been egg glut, farmers are not able to sell their eggs; they pour it away; they destroy them and so on. But last year and so far this month, there has never been an egg glut. There is always a shortage in the system.”

She added that more sensitisation programmes are ongoing to increase the number of egg eaters in the country.

Ghana produces 1.5million eggs daily and according to the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, it is sufficient to meet consumption needs.

Many people do not eat eggs because of its cholesterol content, however, it has been proven scientifically that the cholesterol in the egg is positive for the human anatomy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes
Auditor General: Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets - Domelevo Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets - Domelevo
Software Scandal: EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal
In Accra: Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
Excise Tax Stamp Act: Gov’t threatens to sanction businesses that fail to comply with Tax Stamp Policy Excise Tax Stamp Act Gov’t threatens to sanction businesses that fail to comply with Tax Stamp Policy
David Ampofo Writes: Is Ghana's cashew another cocoa? David Ampofo Writes Is Ghana's cashew another cocoa?

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their...bullet
2 Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandalbullet
3 Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs...bullet
4 Ernst & Young (EY) Report Ghana rises to 4th position on the...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
7 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
8 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
9 Roads Networks Ghana has poor road infrastructure - Reportbullet
10 David Ampofo Writes Is Ghana's cashew another cocoa?bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
8 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet

Business

Jospong boss Joseph Agyapong
Youth in Sanitation module YEA calls for more companies to compete with Zoomlion
The Finance Minister of Singapore, Heng Swee Keat
In Singapore Government to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus budget
UT Bank
Collapsed Banks Assets of UT Bank and Capital Bank for sale
Street Lights In Ghana ECG is not responsible for your street lights – ECG PRO