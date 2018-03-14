Home > News > Business >

NLA boss awards sister-in-law 11 contracts in one day


Nepotism In Ghana NLA boss awards sister-in-law 11 contracts in one day

It has been discovered that the sister-in-law of the NLA Chief Executive closed down her company after executing the NLA contracts.

  • Published:
Director General of the NLA; Kofi Osei-Ameyaw play

Director General of the NLA; Kofi Osei-Ameyaw
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Executive of the National Lotteries Authority, Kofi Osei Ameyaw, has approved 11 contracts worth more than half a million cedis to his sister-in-law.

All the signed contracts were dated November 29, 2017, and were awarded to Rama Hassan who is the sole proprietor of Ram’s Kitchen to buy more than a 1,000 bags of rice, canned drinks, corned beef and tinned tomatoes.

This has raised questions of conflict of interest.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians to receive passports at birth

But Rama said she won the contracts on merit and not because of her family ties with the Chief Executive.

“I heard about the bid process. I applied for it…I went through the process…I got the contract, free and fair.”

However, it has also been discovered that her company has closed down after executing the NLA contracts.

READ ALSO: Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint

Per the Procurement Act, the NLA boss is not allowed to approve contracts more than 100,000 cedis. The highest of the 11 contracts is 99,470 cedis.

Meanwhile, a procurement expert, Godfrey Ewool has questioned why separate purchasing orders were made for food items from a single supplier.

He believes it would have been reasonable if multiple suppliers were involved.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

MoMo: Ghanaians to make int’l payments with mobile money as MTN partners Google MoMo Ghanaians to make int’l payments with mobile money as MTN partners Google
BOST Saga: BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats BOST Saga BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats
Acquiring Ghanaian Passports: Ghanaians to receive passports at birth Acquiring Ghanaian Passports Ghanaians to receive passports at birth
Prisons Recruitment: Prison Service extends recruitment exercise Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise
In Accra: Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint In Accra Mobile Money vendor robbed at gunpoint
Monument of founder of Accra Mall, Joseph Owusu-Akyaw unveiled Monument of founder of Accra Mall, Joseph Owusu-Akyaw unveiled

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance companies in good...bullet
2 Sanitation In Accra Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon...bullet
3 Promo Glo introduces Yakata, Ghana’s most exciting telecoms offerbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
5 Disability Not Inability This blind man sells coconut for a livingbullet
6 Population Of Ghana Ghana should check population with reduced...bullet
7 Sanitation In Accra “Accra is the new London; everywhere is...bullet
8 In Western Region Gun shots injure 4 as Goldfields Tarkwah...bullet
9 Promo Malls experience brisk shopping for triple travel...bullet
10 Monument of founder of Accra Mall, Joseph...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet
9 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Eric Asante (2nd right) presenting the award to Gabriel Opoku- Asare. With them representatives of GGBL
Electricity Company of Ghana Guinness Ghana awarded for paying ECG bills on time
mr-john-peter-amewu.jpg
Labour Unrest Gov’t steps in after protest of Gold Fields workers
  From the left, CEO of Allure Africa Limited, Dzibordi Kwaku Dosoo, Journalist and Television News Anchor,   Nana Aba Anamoah ( M) and CEO for AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman(R)
Celebrating Women AirtelTigo employees celebrate International Women’s Day 2018
Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah(3rd-left), presenting a dummy cheque for the $1million to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta (2nd left). With them are Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Samuel Oppong(right), Chairman and Nana Akomea, (2nd right),Managing Director, respectively of the company.
State Transport Company STC gives govt $1m for buses bought for company