No work today as Frances Essiam locks GCMCL


The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL) Frances Essiam ordered for the company to be locked in an attempt to stop a scheduled board meeting today.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL) Frances Essiam has locked up the office of the company and ordered all workers not report for work today.

Mrs Essiam ordered for the company to be locked in an attempt to stop a scheduled board meeting today.

Sources suggest that the board was likely to pass a resolution asking her to step aside for investigations into allegations of corruption and procurement malpractices involving Mrs Essiam.

The workers were informed on Tuesday morning not to come to the premises until further notice

The security has been ordered to sack any worker who gets to the premises.

Mrs Essiam had earlier said that she has not awarded any contract without consulting the company’s board as demanded by law.

She was reacting to news that the company’s board had written a letter to her asking her to stay off the disbursement of a GH¢5million stimulus package sought by the government for the company.

However, Mrs Essiam told Accra-based Starr FM that the allegations leveled against her are a “barrage of lies” and “borne out of hatred and malice.”

Mrs. Essiam said she is a woman of “substance” and “incorruptible” and would, therefore, seek legal redress against the company’s board chairman for impugning her integrity.

“For all the things that he [board chairman] said, I will take the appropriate means administratively, legally to seek redress and repair my image,” she stated.

“The law will take its course…and trust me the law will take its course because I am talking as a woman whose reputation is being wounded,” she added.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

