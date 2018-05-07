Salary of MMT staff to be cut after MD’s suspension

news

Some staff of the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) will have their salaries slashed in an ongoing salary cut exercise at the troubled state-run transport company.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, a document sighted shows that the austerity measure is being led by the newly appointed acting managing director of the firm Albert Adu Boahen, who has been with the firm for some years now.

Those affected by the salary cuts are staff whose salaries were increased without due process, upon the appointment of the now-suspended Managing Director Bennet Aboagye, after the New Patriotic Party won power.

READ ALSO: Africa World Airlines denies woman entry on flight because she uses crutches

In the document, one Dadzi Michael Akusi who used to earn GHC3,600 had his earning raised to GHC8,270. Also, George Krobea Asante who was on GHC1,888 was lifted to GHC 7,250 while Samuel Yaw Larbi who was taking home GHC1,700 is suddenly earning GHC3,770. Many other staff who are believed to be supporters of the governing party have seen their salaries increased astronomically.

Meanwhile, the affected staff have justified the increase in their salaries and accused the NDC supporters in the company of causing the mishaps.

In a letter, they wrote: “Your Excellency, it will surprise you to note that, since the inception of NPP administration and the appointment of Mr. Bennet Aboagye as Managing Director and also Hon. Ahmed Arthur as Chairman of the Board by your good office to steer the affairs of the Company, the key NDC actors in the Company of which some of them are occupying positions in the NDC Party, have decided to do everything humanly possible to derail the good effort being put in place by Mr. Aboagye and his administration and to cause disaffection among workers using the Union as a tool knowing well that the current Junior Staff Divisional Union Executives are all known NDC Member."

“The current development in the company is worrying to us as members of the NPP and if not critically considered can be very dangerous to our party in elections 2020."

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to tamper with evidence

“We are also pleading through your good office that the salaries of the affected staff that have been reversed should be restored to avert any legal battles that may have dire consequences on the Company’s finances and image. Since the Company has been in the news for bad publicity over the period”.

But the security coordinator who exposed the alleged financial malfeasance at the firm has also called on President Akufo-Addo to allow for the corporate structure to work.

He wrote this in a counter letter saying: “Your Excellency, it is no mistake that this group of “stomach party members” who signed the letter referred is vigorously fighting to have the arbitrary salary increment restored. Sir, they are all abreast with the financial status of the company and if they had the interest of the Company and the NPP Party at heart, they would have at least waited for the fortunes of the Company to turn round before fronting for salary increment. Interestingly, the Board was not consulted in the salary increment. Your Excellency, it was among other reasons why the arbitrary and astronomical salary increment was reversed”.