Home > News > Business >

Salary of MMT staff to be cut after MD’s suspension


Metro Mass Transit Salary of MMT staff to be cut after MD’s suspension

Those affected by the salary cuts are staff whose salaries were increased without due process, upon the appointment of the now-suspended Managing Director Bennet Aboagye, after the New Patriotic Party won power.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some staff of the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) will have their salaries slashed in an ongoing salary cut exercise at the troubled state-run transport company.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, a document sighted shows that the austerity measure is being led by the newly appointed acting managing director of the firm Albert Adu Boahen, who has been with the firm for some years now.

Those affected by the salary cuts are staff whose salaries were increased without due process, upon the appointment of the now-suspended Managing Director Bennet Aboagye, after the New Patriotic Party won power.

READ ALSO: Africa World Airlines denies woman entry on flight because she uses crutches

In the document, one Dadzi Michael Akusi who used to earn GHC3,600 had his earning raised to GHC8,270. Also, George Krobea Asante who was on GHC1,888 was lifted to GHC 7,250 while Samuel Yaw Larbi who was taking home GHC1,700 is suddenly earning GHC3,770. Many other staff who are believed to be supporters of the governing party have seen their salaries increased astronomically.

Meanwhile, the affected staff have justified the increase in their salaries and accused the NDC supporters in the company of causing the mishaps.

In a letter, they wrote: “Your Excellency, it will surprise you to note that, since the inception of NPP administration and the appointment of Mr. Bennet Aboagye as Managing Director and also Hon. Ahmed Arthur as Chairman of the Board by your good office to steer the affairs of the Company, the key NDC actors in the Company of which some of them are occupying positions in the NDC Party, have decided to do everything humanly possible to derail the good effort being put in place by Mr. Aboagye and his administration and to cause disaffection among workers using the Union as a tool knowing well that the current Junior Staff Divisional Union Executives are all known NDC Member."

“The current development in the company is worrying to us as members of the NPP and if not critically considered can be very dangerous to our party in elections 2020."

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to tamper with evidence

“We are also pleading through your good office that the salaries of the affected staff that have been reversed should be restored to avert any legal battles that may have dire consequences on the Company’s finances and image. Since the Company has been in the news for bad publicity over the period”.

But the security coordinator who exposed the alleged financial malfeasance at the firm has also called on President Akufo-Addo to allow for the corporate structure to work.

He wrote this in a counter letter saying: “Your Excellency, it is no mistake that this group of “stomach party members” who signed the letter referred is vigorously fighting to have the arbitrary salary increment restored. Sir, they are all abreast with the financial status of the company and if they had the interest of the Company and the NPP Party at heart, they would have at least waited for the fortunes of the Company to turn round before fronting for salary increment. Interestingly, the Board was not consulted in the salary increment. Your Excellency, it was among other reasons why the arbitrary and astronomical salary increment was reversed”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Living With Disability: Africa World Airlines denies woman entry on flight because she uses crutches Living With Disability Africa World Airlines denies woman entry on flight because she uses crutches
Business: Marmo Studios…experience photography at its best Business Marmo Studios…experience photography at its best
Kofi Bentil: NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns Kofi Bentil NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns
MTN Ghana: Mobile money boosts MTN’s 2018 first-quarter growth MTN Ghana Mobile money boosts MTN’s 2018 first-quarter growth
Banking In Ghana: Bank of Ghana appoints Advisor to supervise Sovereign Bank Banking In Ghana Bank of Ghana appoints Advisor to supervise Sovereign Bank
Customer Care: How a Vodafone staff saved relative of Prez Kufuor’s life Customer Care How a Vodafone staff saved relative of Prez Kufuor’s life

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Nation Builders Corps Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT contributions for NaBCo...bullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Kofi Bentil NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warnsbullet
6 Business Marmo Studios…experience photography at its bestbullet
7 Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduatesbullet
8 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
9 Salary Structure In Ghana Fair Wages want to stop yearly...bullet
10 Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberiabullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet

Business

Full List Here’s the breakdown of jobs created by gov’t so far
NLA Boss
Creating Jobs NLA to create 100k jobs
Blockchain Technology Singapore firm unveils blockchain technology to address accountability in donor projects
Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah
Jobs Created Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim