Frances Essiam denies awarding fictitious contracts

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL) Frances Essiam has said that she has not awarded any contract without consulting the company’s board as demanded by law.

She was reacting to news that the company’s board had written a letter to her asking her to stay off the disbursement of a GH¢5million stimulus package sought by the government for the company.

The letter titled: ‘Urgent issues for which the board needs answers from the CEO’ dated April 13, 2018, was signed by board chairman, former Effiduase-Asokore MP Frank Boakye Agyen.

Parts of the letter reads: “…at the meeting of the board on the 5th of April 2018, members unanimously asked me to write to you to demand answers for the following actions of yours; in ordering the company’s old and disused machinery for sale as scraps, did you follow due process laid by law? If yes, please state the processes you followed” among others.

However, Mrs Essiam told Accra-based Starr FM that the allegations leveled against her are a “barrage of lies” and “borne out of hatred and malice.”

Mrs. Essiam said she is a woman of “substance” and “incorruptible” and would, therefore, seek legal redress against the company’s board chairman for impugning her integrity.

“For all the things that he [board chairman] said, I will take the appropriate means administratively, legally to seek redress and repair my image,” she stated.

“The law will take its course…and trust me the law will take its course because I am talking as a woman whose reputation is being wounded,” she added.