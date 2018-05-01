news

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been accused of sidestepping the civil service structure and filling key offices in the Finance Ministry with his aides who are not career civil servants.

At a press briefing Monday addressed by the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr. Isaac Paul Bampoe Addo, the Finance Minister was singled out among some ministers accused of using Special Assistants instead of civil servants.

“There are situations where some ministers have assumed administrative responsibilities and signed letters to civil servants for them to proceed on leave. Where some of these civil servants were deemed lucky, they were side-lined by special assistants of these ministers to encumber their positions,” Dr Bampoe Addo said.

He added: “To forestall these developments, the affected ministers should be called to order, especially the Ministry of Finance, which has recruited staff from outside the civil service to head various divisions within the Ministry.”