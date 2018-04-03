Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before Parliament over GH¢28.8m contract

news

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to appear before Parliament to answer questions on the procurement processes which allowed the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to award a contract worth GH¢28.8 million to Dextro Impex for the supply of 1,800 vehicles.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, directed the Clerks of Parliament to redirect the question to the Minister of Finance after the Minister of State responsible for Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, indicated that her office was not responsible for public procurement.

Ms Safo explained that her office "exists to advise the President on procurement policies and strategies" and so it did not have the locus to answer the question.

READ ALSO: Barclays Bank Ghana made GH¢386m in profits in 2017

Her comes after the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, asked a question relating to the method used by MASLOC to award the contract.

He also asked the Minister of State responsible for Public Procurement whether a party from Vokacom or any other company had put in a bid for the Ghana Post GPS.

In responding to the question, Ms Safo explained that per the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and Act 914, as amended, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) was the regulatory body mandated to grant procurement approvals and ensuring compliance with all relevant procurement rules and processes.

She further stated that by the definition in the act, the PPA was under the Ministry of Finance.

READ ALSO: Drop in tariff is due to renegotiated Karpower deal – Energy Min.

"Hence, in accordance with the Standing Orders of Parliament, all questions ought to be directed at the Ministry of Finance," she said.

However, Mr Norgbey and other Minority members did not accept the explanation.

But the Speaker of Parliament, being connected to public procurement did not mean the ministry was directly responsible for public procurement and, consequently, directed the Clerks of Parliament to redirect the question to the Minister of Finance.