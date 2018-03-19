news

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana are accusing the Akufo-Addo-led government of charging exorbitant prices at the Tema and Takoradi ports in replacement of the 1% tax relief.

The Executive Secretary of the Association Samson Asaki Awingobit told Accra-based Adom FM that the “government is now doing galamsey at the ports while it claims to be fighting it elsewhere”

According to them, the introduction of new taxes by the Akufo-Addo-led government has increased their cost of doing business.

Mr Awingobit explained that due to the indirect increase in taxes, they are unable to reduce prices of goods. He said this has created disaffection between them and customers after the government announced the tax reliefs.

“We are very disappointed because the government is now charging over three million cedis for a 40 footer container. How do you want such a person to survive [in business]?” he asked.

When asked how they intend to address the issue, he said the customers would have to bear the cost they (importers and exporters) incur at the port if the government does not address the issue.

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta announced on Thursday [March 2, 2017], during the delivery of the 2017 budget statement that government had abolished about twelve taxes including the 1% special import levy.