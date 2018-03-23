Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama

news

The immediate past President of Ghana John Mahama has dared his successor to shut down all the power installations done during his tenure and see if the country will not drift back to power crisis.

Mr Mahama was speaking addressing some NDC supporters in the UK. He said that the country is surviving on numerous power plants his administration put in place in the heat of the power crisis.

“Take Ameri, switch it off; take Karpower, switch it off, take KTPP, switch it off, take Asogli Phase 2, switch it off and see if Ghana won’t go back to ‘dumsor’. We’ll go straight back to dumsor, no curve no bend.”

“So how could you have solved ‘dumsor’. Show me one megawatt of power that has been added since NPP assumed office. We had a deficit, and today some of these plants we brought are the most efficient and they are working to ensure that we have power. The way they are going, they are likely to run us into ‘dumsor’ because of this populist reduction in tariffs.”

The Akufo-Addo-led government has boasted that the inputs they made after assuming office in 2017 has brought dumsor to an end.

Presenting the 2018 Budget Statement in Parliament, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said: “We have provided reliable electricity supply. Our SHS students have literally forgotten how to spell dumsor because dumsor is dead”.

Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko also told the media in December 2017 that: “We have put in the necessary arrangements and mechanisms to ensure that there is no disruption of power. A body like EMOP will help in mitigating and managing whatever circumstances we find ourselves in but it is our commitment to keep the light on despite whatever happens.”