Home > News > Business >

Government ‘bans’ importation of frozen chicken


Importing Frozen Chicken Government ‘bans’ importation of frozen chicken

The Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah said the restriction on the importation of frozen chicken is to prevent the domestic poultry industry in Ghana from collapsing.

  • Published:
The Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah play

The Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah has announced that the government has restricted the importation of frozen chicken drastically.

This is to prevent the collapse of the domestic poultry industry in Ghana.

The Minister of State was speaking at the opening session of the 2nd Poultry Value Chain (POVAC) fair held in Sunyani.

READ ALSO: 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governor

He said the ‘ban’ is in response to calls by the domestic poultry actors to disallow the importation of frozen chicken since it is one of the major challenges collapsing the local poultry industry.

However, he said that they will not hesitate to reverse the policy if poultry producers do not meet the local demands.

“Now that we have reduced importation of frozen chicken, domestic producers must be prepared to feed the people. But if we see that it is not working, then we have to reverse it – because the government has the responsibility to feed the people as well as support local poultry producers.”

“Ideally, the government would want to feed the consumers with locally-produced chicken. Local producers must cut themselves away from the era of marketing birds with feathers to marketing processed birds and chicken meat products, including sausages and barbecue. We must develop value chains that will make all the difference in our earnings from the poultry industry. And the time to begin to do that is now,” he added.

According to the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF), over 135,000 metric tonnes of frozen chicken was imported from the European Zone to Ghana in 2017 – representing a 76% increase over 2016 imports; the 2017 frozen chicken imports constituted about 112 million birds.

READ ALSO: Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back

They blamed this situation on the importation of frozen chicken as well as the lack of capital.

The minister promised that the government will work tirelessly to ensure that the poultry industry is transformed.

“While the government will roll out specific interventions to support the smallholder local poultry sector, the Planting for Food and Jobs campaign takes into account reducing the cost of feed inputs which form more than 60% of poultry production costs.”

In a related development, the National Chairman of GNAPF, Victor Oppong Adjei, called on the government to come up with more prudent policies that will cushion growth and development of the local poultry industry along its value chain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governor Banking In Ghana 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governor
SAP Innovation Day: SAP Africa holds innovation day; advises companies and government to adopt new technologies SAP Innovation Day SAP Africa holds innovation day; advises companies and government to adopt new technologies
Unibank Takeover: Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is “worrying” Unibank Takeover Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is “worrying”
UT Collapse: Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back UT Collapse Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back
Defamation Suit: Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over defamation Defamation Suit Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over defamation
World Water Day: Ghana to soon import water World Water Day Ghana to soon import water

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking Sector UniBank takeover was ‘politically motivated’ – UCC lecturerbullet
2 uniBank Takeover Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose their...bullet
3 Defamation Suit Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over...bullet
4 Ponzi Scheme Thousands of Ghanaians lose millions to Savana Brokeragebullet
5 World Water Day Ghana to soon import waterbullet
6 uniBank Take Over Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBankbullet
7 Taxes In Ghana VAT on condoms and 63 other commodities removedbullet
8 uniBank Take Over uniBank executives lose jobsbullet
9 Public Service Gov’t to check working hours of public...bullet
10 Breaking News Bank of Ghana takes over Unibankbullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Taxes In Ghana Gov’t suspends proposed cargo fumigation levy indefinitely
Mining Towns Gov’t must be blamed for under-development of mining towns – Chamber Of Mines
Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th
uniBank Takeover uniBank to be investigated by key agencies