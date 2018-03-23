Home > News > Business >

705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governor


Banking In Ghana 705,000 depositors to lose GHC740m – BoG Governor

The depositors who will lose such monies are mainly customers of microfinance institutions (MFIs) and Rural and Community Banks (RCBs).

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison has disclosed that a total of 705,396 depositors of 272 distressed or collapsed financial institutions risk losing all their deposits totalling GHS740.5 million.

These financial institutions include microfinance institutions (MFIs) and Rural and Community Banks (RCBs).

At a press conference held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, Dr Addison said the amount represents deposits currently locked up in the 272 RCBs and MFIs, which were either in distress or had folded up.

READ ALSO: Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is “worrying”

“In terms of significance, the deposits under distress form 8.81 percent and 52.49 percent of industry total deposits of the RCBs and the MFIs, respectively,” he said.

Dr Addison said that out of the 566 licensed MFIs in 2018, “211 are active but distressed or folded up”.

“Also, out of the 141 RCBs, 37 are active but distressed or folded up. In total, it is estimated that 272 out of the 707 institutions in the sub-sector, representing 38.5 percent, are at risk. This indicates that approximately GH¢740.5 million is owed to an estimated 705,396 depositors of the distressed or folded up MFIs and RCBs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Ghana Association of Microfinance Companies (GAMC), Collins Amponsah Mensah, said although they are yet to receive the complete data on the state of its members, it had resolved to work with the BoG to help address the various challenges in the sector.

READ ALSO: Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back

He urged the general public not to lose hope in the MFIs since the strong and professional ones still existed and are willing to do quality business with them.

This is coming at a time when the BoG announced that it has appointed an administrator, KPMG, to manage indigenous bank uniBank.

KPMG will be managing uniBank least for the next six months because the bank’s “capital adequacy ratio (CAR) has fallen below 50% of the required minimum of 10% (i.e. below 5%).”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

SAP Innovation Day: SAP Africa holds innovation day; advises companies and government to adopt new technologies SAP Innovation Day SAP Africa holds innovation day; advises companies and government to adopt new technologies
Unibank Takeover: Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is “worrying” Unibank Takeover Kofi Amoabeng says takeover of uniBank is “worrying”
UT Collapse: Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back UT Collapse Kofi Amoabeng promises to bounce back
Defamation Suit: Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over defamation Defamation Suit Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over defamation
World Water Day: Ghana to soon import water World Water Day Ghana to soon import water
Taxes In Ghana: Gov’t suspends proposed cargo fumigation levy indefinitely Taxes In Ghana Gov’t suspends proposed cargo fumigation levy indefinitely

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking Sector UniBank takeover was ‘politically motivated’ – UCC lecturerbullet
2 uniBank Takeover Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose their...bullet
3 Defamation Suit Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over...bullet
4 Ponzi Scheme Thousands of Ghanaians lose millions to Savana Brokeragebullet
5 World Water Day Ghana to soon import waterbullet
6 uniBank Take Over Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBankbullet
7 Taxes In Ghana VAT on condoms and 63 other commodities removedbullet
8 uniBank Take Over uniBank executives lose jobsbullet
9 Public Service Gov’t to check working hours of public...bullet
10 Breaking News Bank of Ghana takes over Unibankbullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

Mining Towns Gov’t must be blamed for under-development of mining towns – Chamber Of Mines
Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th
uniBank Takeover uniBank to be investigated by key agencies
UniBank Takeover BoG says customers of UniBank will not lose their savings