Supreme Court adjourns Eurobond case against Ofori-Atta

The case in which the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has been sued over the $2.25 billion bond issue by the Dynamic Youth Organisation of Ghana (DYMOG) has been adjourned by the Supreme Court.

The adjournment was as a result of some procedural errors committed by lawyers of the applicants. The lawyers also failed to comply with rules on filing agreed memorandum of issues.

Despite the Alex court ordered for all parties in the case to file a joint memorandum of issues during the last hearing, the lawyers for the applicants failed to do by filing issues separate from the defense.

The Dynamic Youth Organisation of Ghana DYMOG in January sued the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, the Attorney General and the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice [CHRAJ] over the $2.25 billion bond issue.

The group in its suit is invoking the proper jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to interpret Article 284 of the 1992 constitution.

This was after CHRAJ cleared the Finance Minister of conflict of interest allegations following a petition forwarded by a National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Brogya Genfi.

The applicants contend the Finance Minister in issuing the bond to Franklin Templeton has put himself in a conflict of interest situation because one of the Directors of the US-based investment group Trevor Trefgarne is also a Director of a company owned by Ghana’s Finance Minister.