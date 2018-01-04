Home > News > Business >

TV License This is how your TV License fees will be distributed

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) is not the only beneficiary of the TV License Fees.

The TV License Fees which was established by the Television Licensing Act – 1966 (NLCD 89) was re-introduced in 2015 to ensure TV owners pay fees.

The law states that “except as otherwise prescribed, a person shall not install or use a television receiving set unless there is in existence in relation to that set a valid television receiving set licence granted by the licensing authority under this Act.”

Many Ghanaians have said they would not pay because they do not see the need for such fees when most countries are abolishing this practice. They also add that the money will be given to the state broadcaster (Ghana Broadcasting Corporation), which provides content they see as less useful.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) is not the only beneficiary of the TV License Fees. Below are the listed beneficiaries and their allocated percentage.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - 72%

Ghana Independent Broadcasting Association (GIBA) - 15%,

National Media Commission (NMC) – 4%,

Media Development Fund - 4%

Management of TV Licence Fee (GBC) - 3%

Films Fund – 2%

However, the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has set a court in all 10 regions to prosecute TV licence defaulters.

A memo dated December 11 said the courts will sit every Thursday effective January 4, 2018, until otherwise directed.

Per the TV licence regulation, dealers in television sets will pay GH¢5 per month, while commercial license users will pay GH¢3 per month for a television set. The payment will double based on the number of devices.

