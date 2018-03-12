Home > News > Business >

Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon Benjamin quizzes


Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon Benjamin quizzes

Jon Benjamin's question comes after Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said that everywhere in Accra is clean.

A former UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has asked which Accra and London the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, was referring to when he said everywhere in Accra clean.

The outspoken diplomat on Twitter asked “Which Accra does he live in? And which London has he visited?”

His question comes after Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said that everywhere in Accra is clean.

 

At a sanitation forum, he said that “When you look on the streets now, everywhere is clean, everywhere is neat.”

He explained: “I said neat because you have not moved to other African countries. When you move to The Gambia and other places and you come back to Accra, you think that Accra is the new London.”

“Sometimes do the benchmarking with other countries that you have visited."

play

 

However, at that same event the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda, blamed Zoomlion for the filth in the capital.

But the immediate past UK High Commissioner to Ghana wants to know which Accra and London Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong was referring to in his statement.

