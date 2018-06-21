10 dead after heavy rainfall on Monday

news

Heavy and steady rain has left at least ten people dead.

The ten who lost their lives were from the Central, Volta and Greater Accra Regions.

Six people died in Accra, three in the Volta region and one in the Central region.

The streets of Accra have been left under water after the torrential downpours caused widespread flooding Monday night.

Some of the areas that were heavily affected by the floods included in the capital are East Legon Hills, main Nanakrom bridge, Haatso, Kaneshie, Kwabenya, Madina, Ablekuma, Dome, Adenta, Ofankor, Weija, Okponglo, Shiashie, and Old barrier.

Vehicles and passengers had to struggle their way out of the flood waters.

The National Disaster Management organisation (NADMO) has surveyed the areas concerned.

Deputy Director-General of NADMO, Abu Ramadan, told Accra-based Citi FM that after the survey, ten bodies were retrieved.

He said "We’ve lost ten lives across the country. If I say across the country meaning Greater Accra, Volta and Central Region."