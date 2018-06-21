Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

10 dead after heavy rainfall on Monday


Disaster 10 dead after heavy rainfall on Monday

The ten who lost their lives were from the Central, Volta and Greater Accra Regions.

  • Published:
Floods play

Floods
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Heavy and steady rain has left at least ten people dead.

The ten who lost their lives were from the Central, Volta and Greater Accra Regions.

Six people died in Accra, three in the Volta region and one in the Central region.

READ MORE: Heavy downpour floods Accra; houses, cars left in a pool

The streets of Accra have been left under water after the torrential downpours caused widespread flooding Monday night.

Some of the areas that were heavily affected by the floods included in the capital are East Legon Hills, main Nanakrom bridge, Haatso, Kaneshie, Kwabenya, Madina, Ablekuma, Dome, Adenta, Ofankor, Weija, Okponglo, Shiashie, and Old barrier.

play

 

Vehicles and passengers had to struggle their way out of the flood waters.

The National Disaster Management organisation (NADMO) has surveyed the areas concerned.

READ MORE: Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoon

Deputy Director-General of NADMO, Abu Ramadan, told Accra-based Citi FM that after the survey, ten bodies were retrieved.

He said "We’ve lost ten lives across the country. If I say across the country meaning Greater Accra, Volta and Central Region."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Accra Floods: We need our privacy to mourn late Dr. Hayfron – Family appeals Accra Floods We need our privacy to mourn late Dr. Hayfron – Family appeals
Rebecca Akufo-Addo: First Lady concerned by unprofessionalism of some health workers Rebecca Akufo-Addo First Lady concerned by unprofessionalism of some health workers
Global Peace Index: Ghana more peaceful than USA and UK – Report Global Peace Index Ghana more peaceful than USA and UK – Report
Travel Issues: US threatens to impose visa restrictions on Ghana Travel Issues US threatens to impose visa restrictions on Ghana
Ghana Politics: Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission boss Ghana Politics Akufo-Addo fires Lands Commission boss
Accra Floods: Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoon Accra Floods Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoon

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos
Local News: I don't fear God - Jerry John Rawlings Local News I don't fear God - Jerry John Rawlings
Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Accra Floods Heavy downpour floods Accra; houses, cars left in a poolbullet
2 Drug Trafficking Cocaine dealer Nayele Ametefe released from jailbullet
3 Accra Floods Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoonbullet
4 In Suhum Teacher killed by VIP bus on way to schoolbullet
5 Accra Floods Man shares heart-wrenching story of how his wife...bullet
6 Eid-Ul-Fitr ‘Salafest’ is satanic; stop organizing them – Imam...bullet
7 JB Danquah Pathologist finally presents late MP's autopsy reportbullet
8 Accra Floods Here are 10 tips to beat floods according to...bullet
9 In Ashanti Region Gov’t builds 2,000-capacity hostel for...bullet
10 Travel Issues US threatens to impose visa restrictions...bullet

Related Articles

Accra Floods We need our privacy to mourn late Dr. Hayfron – Family appeals
Rebecca Akufo-Addo First Lady concerned by unprofessionalism of some health workers
Accra Floods Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoon
Drug Trafficking Cocaine dealer Nayele Ametefe released from jail
Accra Floods Here are 10 tips to beat floods according to Dr Lloyd Amoah
Accra Floods Man shares heart-wrenching story of how his wife drowned in floodwaters
In Suhum Teacher killed by VIP bus on way to school
Accra Floods Heavy downpour floods Accra; houses, cars left in a pool
June 3 Disaster Ghana remembers June 3 nightmare
Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Rebuttal Mahama’s incorruptible claim ‘biggest joke of the century’ – NPP
Obengfo Trial Judge orders seizure of journalists phones
World Sickle Cell Day Ghana has 15k sickle cell babies born every year
Kwesi Nyantakyi
#Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyi