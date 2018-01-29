12 suspects appear in court [Photos]

news

The 12 suspects arrested in connection with the Kwabenya cell break were arraigned before the Accra circuit court on Monday (January 29, 2018).

The court was presided over by His Honour Aboagye Tandoh.

However, the case was not heard. This is because the judge was unavailable.

The court clerk announced that the judge was not available and that the case will be heard On Tuesday, January 30th at 9 am.

In the early hours of Sunday, a gang stormed the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters to free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.

The assailants shot and killed the policeman on duty, before freeing seven other suspected criminals who were being held in the cells.

The police subsequently released the photos of the seven fugitives and announced a GHc15,000 bounty for any information leading to their arrest.

A manhunt led to the arrest of the 12 suspects.