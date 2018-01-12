 2 shot in Mobile Money robbery attack at Busia Junction

news

A robbery attack on a Mobile Money operation unit at Busia Junction, near Odorkor in Accra, has left two persons severely injured.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at around 8:00 PM after two armed robbers made attempts to rob a vendor.

Reports gathered suggest that two suspected robbers invaded a Mobile Money joint in the area and requested that the vendor hands over all her money.

However, the vendor refused and rather opted shouted for help. The robbers are reported to have fired warning shots in a bid to scare the vendor into giving in to their demands.

Unfortunately, a man who was at the time conducting business with the vendor got caught up in the shootings, with the robbers eloping with his bag.

The other victim is also reported to have received a bullet to his rib and laid unconscious before residents could reach out for help.

Attempts to reach the police initially failed, so the two victims had to be rushed to the hospital by relatives and the onlooking public.

This comes after another robbery attack was recorded at Sahara, near Dansoman in Accra, with three persons sustaining gun wounds.

It appears that robbers have now turned their attention to Mobile Money vendors, especially with cases against its agents and operators rising in recent months.