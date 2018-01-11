Home > News > Local >

Photos :  AMA demolishes structures; ejects squatters


The squatters who fell victim to the demolition were not happy with the exercise because they said they were not given enough time to relocate.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly [AMA] on Thursday (January 11, 2018) removed illegal structures located along the railway line close to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

This is part of the AMA’s demolition it started from Monday to remove illegal structures sited at unauthorized places within the metropolis.

They said they were only given a three-day notice to vacate the premises.

One of the squatters told Accra-based Citi FM that; "my problem is that I am a Ghanaian; I’ve been here for some time now. They came today that they are about destroying our structures. They only told us three days ago that they will come and destroy our structures today.  They should have given us about a month notice or two. This place is my business centre, they’ve destroyed all my properties. If it is illegal, they should have barricaded the place, now I’m stranded and I don’t have anywhere to go.”

“The government should give us a proper place to stay. We don’t have any place to go,” another one added.

The Chief Executive of AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, with support from metro guards and Police officers have since Monday been to a number of areas to demolish illegal structures.

Places they have visited include Central Business District, Kwame Nkrumah interchange, Tip-toe lane among other areas within the metropolis.

Below is how the area occupied by the squatters looked like before the demolition.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

