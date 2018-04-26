2 Social Welfare officers arrested for stealing and selling baby

news

The Police have picked up two senior officials of the Social Welfare Department in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for allegedly stealing and selling a newborn baby.

The suspects have been identified as Evelyn Jemima Alangeah and Samuel Obeng Afriyie, the former a Probation Officer and the latter a Justice Administration Officer.

The pair are reported to have stolen the baby from a maternity home where the mother had been sent to give birth.

The mother of the baby reportedly sought support from the Social Welfare Department’s Regional Office last year after her boyfriend abandoned her with a pregnancy.

She, therefore, reached out to Evelyn who offered to help her by requesting that she calls anytime her delivery is due.

True to her word, the social welfare officer helped take the woman to a private maternity home in Kumasi, but stole the baby after it was delivered.

She subsequently lied to the mother that the baby, who had been born with rashes on its neck, has been transferred to a nearby hospital.

However, it was later discovered that Evelyn absconded with the baby and registered it at the Kumasi Children’s Home.

Further investigations by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit revealed that she actually later sold the child to a couple who had applied to adopt a baby at the department for GHS 16,500.

Realising that the child’s mother would suspect foul play, the social welfare office told her that the baby had died.

However, the mother was unconvinced by the story and lodged a complaint with the Police on the advice of a friend.

Evelyn was later arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking of the Ghana Police Service.

Spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng, said the suspect shared the money from the baby sale with another social welfare officer, Samuel Obeng Afriyie.

According to her, the two suspects are currently in Police custody awaiting trial, whiles the police has also retrieved the baby.

“As we speak, the baby is in good condition; the baby has been taken to a home so that she could be taken care of whilst the investigation and then court proceedings also go on,” she explained in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.