Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies

The Police Hospital has announced that it will embark on a mass burial for about 120 bodies which are “unknown and unacclaimed”.

This is part of their regular measures to decongest the Police Hospital Mortuary.

In a statement signed by the Police Hospital Public Relations Officer, DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah it announced that the burial will take place 21 days after April 24, 2018.

“The General Public is hereby being informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Police Hospital for identification of persons who might not have been seen for some time now as part of the search to avert being added to those earmarked for mass burial after Twenty-One (21) days from this announcement.”

It further encouraged members of the general public “to acquire the habit of always having their National Identification Cards of any kind on them to help the Police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crisis or involved in an accident.”