22-year-old Ghanaian stabbed to death in Tottenham

A 22-year-old Ghanaian has reportedly been stabbed to death in the United Kingdom.

The deceased, identified only as Kobby, was stabbed to death Saturday morning on the streets of Tottenham, North London.

A Metropolitan Police statement said murder detectives have commenced investigation into the stabbing incident.

The police said they were called at approximately 01:28hrs on Saturday, 3 February, to St Mary's Close, N17 to reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance and found a 22-year-old man suffering from fatal stab injuries," the statement said.

"His next of kin are aware. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

"The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating," the statement added.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Kemble Road and St Mary's Close in the early hours of Saturday morning," DCI Andrew Packer, who is leading the investigation said.

No arrests have been made.