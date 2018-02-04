Home > News > Local >

22-year-old Ghanaian stabbed to death in Tottenham


Murder 22-year-old Ghanaian stabbed to death in Tottenham

The deceased, identified only as Kobby, was stabbed to death Saturday morning on the streets of Tottenham, North London.

  • Published:
play 23-year-old Kobby was stabbed to death at Tottenham
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 22-year-old Ghanaian has reportedly been stabbed to death in the United Kingdom.

The deceased, identified only as Kobby, was stabbed to death Saturday morning on the streets of Tottenham, North London.

READ MORE: Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging

A Metropolitan Police statement said murder detectives have commenced investigation into the stabbing incident.

 

The police said they were called at approximately 01:28hrs on Saturday, 3 February, to St Mary's Close, N17 to reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance and found a 22-year-old man suffering from fatal stab injuries," the statement said.

"His next of kin are aware. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

"The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating," the statement added.

READ MORE: Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017

"I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Kemble Road and St Mary's Close in the early hours of Saturday morning,"  DCI Andrew Packer, who is leading the investigation said.

No arrests have been made.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Properties: Declare your assets now - Auditor General orders public officers holders Properties Declare your assets now - Auditor General orders public officers holders
Ashanti Region: Rival groups in violent clash at Ahwiaa; scores injured Ashanti Region Rival groups in violent clash at Ahwiaa; scores injured
Jailed: Three armed robbers sentenced to 90 years in prison Jailed Three armed robbers sentenced to 90 years in prison
In Amasaman: Police retrieve human head from shrine, arrest 4 suspects In Amasaman Police retrieve human head from shrine, arrest 4 suspects
Vida Frema Bonsu: Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging Vida Frema Bonsu Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging
Justice Danladi Umar: CCT chairman in trouble over demand for bribe Justice Danladi Umar CCT chairman in trouble over demand for bribe

Recommended Videos

Dr Bawumia Is Back: Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leave Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leave
Health News: Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alone Health News Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alone
Health In Ghana: Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern Region Health In Ghana Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern Region



Top Articles

1 Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished...bullet
2 Bribery Police officer takes GH¢ 10,000 bribe to free robbersbullet
3 Photos Dr. Bawumia returns home to rousing welcome at the airportbullet
4 Road Crash 14 family members killed in gory road accident at Anyinambullet
5 Vida Frema Bonsu Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by...bullet
6 Vigilantism Five NPP youth remanded for assault on Upper West...bullet
7 Wrong Message Pastor’s wife attempts suicide after...bullet
8 Murder 22-year-old Ghanaian stabbed to death in Tottenhambullet
9 In Amasaman Police retrieve human head from shrine,...bullet
10 In Ashanti Region Police officer detained over death...bullet

Related Articles

Vida Frema Bonsu Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging
In Eastern Region Court jails driver’s mate for butchering his uncle
In Ashanti Region Police officer detained over death of girlfriend
Unsafe Sex Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017
RIP Nyaho Tamakloe is dead
Registering Names Local Gov’t Minister orders Births and Deaths to register ‘title’ names
Allegations Ghana police officers are bogus - Kennedy Agyapong
Chief of James Town James Town mantse, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V is dead
Cop Killing Police Service to pray for ‘divine protection’
Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi Family of fallen police officer wants state burial

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
3 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking...bullet
4 Health News Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alonebullet
5 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
6 Fuel Prices Soar OMCs confirm increase in fuel pricesbullet
7 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th...bullet
8 Work and Tech UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict...bullet
9 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street...bullet
10 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr....bullet

Local

Former AG 'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu
In Eastern Region Court jails driver’s mate for butchering his uncle
APC dismisses Obasanjo's coalition movement
APC Coalition for Nigeria Movement is not a threat – Party says
LKK.jpg
Upper West Region Police arrest 5 NPP youth over attack on NADMO boss