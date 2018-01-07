Home > News > Local >

25 Years of Democratic Rule :  Government holds national thanksgiving service


25 Years of Democratic Rule Government holds national thanksgiving service

The event, under the theme: “Celebrating the goodness of the Lord” also falls on the exact day President Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the leader of the country.

The Akufo-Addo administration will today Sunday, January 7, 2017, hold a national thanksgiving service at the Independence Square to commemorate the country's 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

The event, under the theme: “Celebrating the goodness of the Lord” also falls on the exact day President Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the leader of the country.

Top political party executives, all the three living former presidents, civil society groups, government officials and the general public are expected to participate in the event.

The fourth republic began with Jerry John Rawlings who governed from 1992 to 2000.

He was succeeded by John Agyekum Kufuor who also served for eights years between 2000 to 2008.

John Atta Mills was sworn into office in 2009 and died four months to the 2012 elections.

John Mahama won a disputed election in the 2012 polls and was defeated in the 2016 election, making him the first one-term president since 1992.

He was defeated by Mr Akufo-Addo by a million votes difference representing 53 percent.

RIP Popular Ghanaian newspaper editor passes on
Expats Awards Parliament sets up 5-member committee to probe cash-for-seat scandal
RIP A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature
Ghana Education Service Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery