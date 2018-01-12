3 dead, 7 critically injured in Bimbilla shootings

news

A riotous occurrence at Bimbilla in the Northern Region has led to three deaths and many more injured after some unidentified men opened fire on residents.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 9:00 PM on Thursday with some men opened fire on a group of traders.

Residents were subsequently forced to flee, as the shootings became more intensified.

Three persons reportedly lost their lives during the riots with at least seven more lying in critical condition at the hospital.

It is currently unknown what may have triggered the attack, but many have linked it to the Chieftaincy disputes that have blighted the town in recent years.

Meanwhile, similar clashes in Bimbilla last year led to many casualties, with women and children losing their lives in the process.

Thursday’s shootings is the latest in a series of clashes that have ensued in the town in recent years.

No statement has come from the police yet, however, inside sources say investigations have already began into the matter.