Investigative Journalist :  I’m sorry for exposing your relations – Anas tells families of exposé culprits

news

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has apologised to the relations of those exposed through his “name, shame and jail” undercover missions.

He was speaking at at the National Media Festival 2017 organised by the Press Foundation (TPF) on Wednesday at Bolgatanga, in the Upper East regional capital.

He said even though he was sorry for exposing their family members it was also necessary to do so for the good of the country.

READ ALSO: Peace Council urges Ghanaians to love homosexuals

“I know some of you are not happy because I’ve dealt with some of your relatives. I will apologise. I’m sorry. But it was necessary because the impact on the lives of other people cannot be measured. It could happen to anybody. Fairness is a very important ingredient that would lead to our country developing. Lack of this element is a straight way to chaos.”

“So, when we set off for that mission to film or to investigate, let none of you thinks that it’s for selfish interest. Who says it is enjoyable standing in front of you wearing a mask? I would love to have removed it to speak to you, but it’s not a bed of roses.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian woman in police grips for alleged kidnapping

Earlier Anas had stated that a number of people in high and enviable positions will be fired this year when he releases his latest investigative piece.

He said this will put many in danger hence the country must beef up security before and after the investigative piece is released.

“There will be a lot of dangers this year. It is will not be easy because it will have a national impact and those who will be affected may go home. A good number of respected persons will go home this year so I advise we should increase our security.”

Even though Anas failed to give details of his investigative piece he described it as explosive.