5 die in Nkoranza-Ejura road accident


Five persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred on the Ejura-Nkoranza road in the Brong Ahafo region.

The accident occurred when a taxi cab somersaulted after its tyre burst leading to the death of the occupants in the vehicle.

A teacher at the  Krenkuase Model 'A' JHS at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District, Ishak Bajor and his wife died in the gory accident.

A third year student at Atebubu College of Education was also involved in the accident.

The bodies have been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.

