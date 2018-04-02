Home > News > Local >

50-year-old man hangs himself to death


Tragedy 50-year-old man hangs himself to death

The deceased hanged himself to the roof of his apartment in Tema, Accra.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 50-year-old man has committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof of his apartment in Tema, Accra.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the deceased hanged himself on a scaffold in the house he lived in at a suburb called Top 10, near the Volta River Authority (VRA)’s Kpone Thermal Plant at Tema in the early hours of Monday.

READ ALSO: Tragedy: Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi

The deceased was identified as Kofi Emmanuel, a man who used to work as a mason in the community.

Some neighbours of the deceased said he recently separated from his wife, with whom he had three children.

According to a co-tenant, Michael Gozah, the deceased was very reserved and lived peacefully with him and other neighbors in the vicinity.

According to him, the deceased started drinking seriously following his separation from his wife.

“He is a very calm man and lived very peacefully with all of us until he unfortunately passed on this morning. We all suspect he has been thinking a lot ever since his wife left him,” Mr. Gozah told Citi News.

READ ALSO: Exclusive: Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines

The demise of Kofi Emmanuel has come as a big shock to residents, many of who said they never suspected that he would take his own life.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been taken to the hospital by Police personnel for autopsy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shocking: Armed robbers beat up Police, seize their patrol car at Sankore Shocking Armed robbers beat up Police, seize their patrol car at Sankore
Tragedy: Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi Tragedy Man commits suicide over 'broken heart' in Takoradi
Crime: Six notorious armed robbers arrested in Sege Crime Six notorious armed robbers arrested in Sege
Exclusive: Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines Exclusive Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines
Crimes: Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence Crimes Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence
Show of Power: You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief

Recommended Videos

Military Pack: US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Local News: Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House Local News Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House
Ghana-US Military Deal: Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo Ghana-US Military Deal Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo



Top Articles

1 Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beachbullet
2 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of busesbullet
3 Exclusive Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marinesbullet
4 Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence...bullet
5 Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabilbullet
6 Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy...bullet
7 Robbery in Accra Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpointbullet
8 Accra-Kumasi Highway Two killed in horror car and...bullet
9 Easter Festival AIDS commission distributes condoms at...bullet
10 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana...bullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

New Senchi Health Centre One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection
Koku Anyidoho
Politics Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not reckless
Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers over injection deaths