50-year-old man hangs himself to death

A 50-year-old man has committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof of his apartment in Tema, Accra.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the deceased hanged himself on a scaffold in the house he lived in at a suburb called Top 10, near the Volta River Authority (VRA)’s Kpone Thermal Plant at Tema in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kofi Emmanuel, a man who used to work as a mason in the community.

Some neighbours of the deceased said he recently separated from his wife, with whom he had three children.

According to a co-tenant, Michael Gozah, the deceased was very reserved and lived peacefully with him and other neighbors in the vicinity.

According to him, the deceased started drinking seriously following his separation from his wife.

“He is a very calm man and lived very peacefully with all of us until he unfortunately passed on this morning. We all suspect he has been thinking a lot ever since his wife left him,” Mr. Gozah told Citi News.

The demise of Kofi Emmanuel has come as a big shock to residents, many of who said they never suspected that he would take his own life.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been taken to the hospital by Police personnel for autopsy.