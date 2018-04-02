Home > News > Local >

Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines


Exclusive Document shows Mahama approved a military base for US marines

The operation, which lasted for six weeks, saw the US deploy marine troops and other military hardwares in February 2015 in an agreement signed between the ex-president and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Miss Bisa Williams at the Flagstaff House [Now Jubilee House] on 4 September 2014.

It has emerged that former President John Mahama gave the United States permission to use“Ghana’s territory and airspace” for the operation. 

READ MORE: Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US military deal divides nation

“The operations involved the deployment of 200 US marine forces, Africa personnel, 4 MV 22 Osprey and 2 C130 Hercules aircraft. The deployment was scheduled to begin on 10 February 2015 and last for approximately 5 weeks if approved,” document which was read on Joy FM's Newsfile on Saturday by Vetran Journalist Kweku Baako noted.

The document appears to contradict the position of the National Democratic Congress regarding government's decision to give the US military "unimpeded" access to Ghana, including runways and communications.

In the agreement approved by Mr Mahama, the US also requested for “clearance for US aircraft to conduct overflights within Ghana’s airspace for the duration of the mission. Permission for the six US aircraft to operate from and be staged on the airforce rump and for the deploying forces to leave and operate out of the US expeditionary reception facility located at the Air force base at the Burma Camp.”

Last Wednesday, the former President supported a protest against the decision the Akufo-Addo administration to allow US military on Ghanaian soil.

The protest was organised by the Ghana First Patriotic Front.

READ MORE:  Ghana warned US military could stockpile chemical weapons

"I join in declaring #GhanaFirst as my compatriots and other democratic forces converge to demonstrate their opposition to the Ghana/US military agreement," the ex-president wrote on Facebook.

During the demonstration, people chanting Ghana is “not for sale.”

They held placards that read “Shithole government,” “Trump take your military base away.” “Ghana not for sale,” and “Ghana is better than $20 million.”

