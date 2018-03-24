news

The former Deputy Minister of Interior James Agalga has warned the US military could stockpile chemical weapons in Ghana following the ratification of the Ghana-US military agreement.

The former Interior Minister under the John Mahama administration noted that word "materiel" in the agreement which grants United States military "unimpeded" access to Ghana could allow the US to bring in chemical weapons on the blindside of the Ghanaian authorities.

He sounded the warning on Joy FM's news analysis programme "Newsfile" on Saturday in panel discussion on the military cooperation agreement which was ratified by parliament on Friday.

A chemical weapon (CW) is a specialized munition that uses chemicals formulated to inflict death or harm on humans.

Parliament in a voice vote approved the deal to allow US troops in Ghana despite a boycott of proceedings by the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The deal gives the USA “unimpeded” access to the US to deploy troops and military equipment in Ghana.

It gives tax exception to US military contractors and requires Ghana to provide the US with runway for US military operation.

"United States forces shall be responsible for the operation and maintenance, construction, and development costs of agreed facilities and areas provided for the exclusive use of United State: forces unless otherwise agreed," it said.

In return, the US will invest $20 million in the Ghana army and police service as well as host joint-military exercises together.

The minority leader Haruna Iddrisu argued that agreement before parliament had not be rectified because it has not been signed by the president and that parliament cannot pass a rectify a document from the president with his signature.

He also noted that the military cooperation deal was not in the interest of Ghana, noting that the presence of US troops in Ghana could invite extremists to attack Ghana.

“We will not be part of the process to endorse this deal in its current form because it is not in our national interest,” he said.