Parliament approves hosting of US military

Parliament has voted to host United States troops.

The vote was boycotted by the opposition National Democratic Congress because it was not "in our national interest."

The military deal gives the USA “unimpeded” access to the US to deploy troops and military equipment in Ghana.

It gives tax exception to US military contractors and requires Ghana to provide the US with runway for US military operation.

"United States forces shall be responsible for the operation and maintenance, construction, and development costs of agreed facilities and areas provided for the exclusive use of United State: forces unless otherwise agreed," it said.

In return, the US will invest $20 million in the Ghana army and police service as well as host joint-military exercises together.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul argued that the deal was in the best interest for the nation, citing growing terrorism in countries bordering Ghana.

Before the minority stormed out of parliament, the minority leader Haruna Iddrisu slammed the deal.

"We will not be part of the process to endorse this deal in its current form because it is not in our national interest,” he said.

Earlier, demonstrated wearing red march to parliament to persuade MPs not to approve the deal. They were, however, blocked by the police.