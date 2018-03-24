Home > News > Politics >

Parliament approves hosting of US military


Military Agreement Parliament approves hosting of US military

The vote was boycotted by the opposition National Democratic Congress because it was not "in our national interest."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Parliament has voted to host United States troops.

The vote was boycotted by the opposition National Democratic Congress because it was not "in our national interest."

READ MORE: Say no to the US-Ghana military base agreement -Samia Nkrumah to parliamentarians

The military deal gives the USA “unimpeded” access to the US to deploy troops and military equipment in Ghana.

It gives tax exception to US military contractors and requires Ghana to provide the US with runway for US military operation.

"United States forces shall be responsible for the operation and maintenance, construction, and development costs of agreed facilities and areas provided for the exclusive use of United State: forces unless otherwise agreed," it said.

In return, the US will invest $20 million in the Ghana army and police service as well as host joint-military exercises together.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul argued that the deal was in the best interest for the nation, citing growing terrorism in countries bordering Ghana.

Before the minority stormed out of parliament, the minority leader Haruna Iddrisu slammed the deal.

READ MORE: It’s too late to back out of US Military deal, says government

"We will not be part of the process to endorse this deal in its current form because it is not in our national interest,” he said.

Earlier, demonstrated wearing red march to parliament to persuade MPs not to approve the deal. They were, however, blocked by the police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Foreign Policy: By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned foreign policy Foreign Policy By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned foreign policy
Military Pack: NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military Military Pack NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military
Dumsor: Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama
Demonstrations: Police block US military deal protestors from entering parliament Demonstrations Police block US military deal protestors from entering parliament
Military Base Saga: I'll pay the $20m to save Ghana - Mahama Ayariga Military Base Saga I'll pay the $20m to save Ghana - Mahama Ayariga
Military Base: Akufo-Addo has betrayed the African Union - NDC Military Base Akufo-Addo has betrayed the African Union - NDC

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Corruption Allegations Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his hotel in Dubaibullet
2 US Military Base It’s too late to back out of US Military deal, says...bullet
3 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet
4 US Military Deal Hannah Tetteh sold Ghana to the US - Defence...bullet
5 uniBank Blues Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo to defeat...bullet
6 EC Brouhaha EC receives $12m from NDC as ‘thank you’ money?bullet
7 US Military Base Rawlings kicks against Ghana hosting US troopsbullet
8 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement...bullet
9 Corruption Charges Family members mourn persecution of...bullet
10 Military Base Saga I'll pay the $20m to save Ghana -...bullet

Related Articles

Demonstrations Police block US military deal protestors from entering parliament
US Military Base NDC will revoke US military deal when we win power – Asiedu Nketia
Not Good Say no to the US-Ghana military base agreement -Samia Nkrumah to parliamentarians
Gratitude Ghanaians should praise NPP for the US military base agreement - Opoku Mensah
US Military Deal Hannah Tetteh sold Ghana to the US - Defence Minister alleges
US Military Base It’s too late to back out of US Military deal, says government
US Military Base Rawlings kicks against Ghana hosting US troops
US Military Base Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns
Opinions How social media reacted to US military base agreement
Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the US

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Dr Opuni
Corruption Charges Opuni's trial begins today
US Military Base NDC will revoke US military deal when we win power – Asiedu Nketia
Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Corruption Fight Cabinet yet to approve RTI bill - Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Samia Nkrumah
Not Good Say no to the US-Ghana military base agreement -Samia Nkrumah to parliamentarians