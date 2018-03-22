Home > News > Politics >

It’s too late to back out of US Military deal, says government


US Military Base It’s too late to back out of US Military deal, says government

Government, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier in March 2018, is actively pushing for the indefinite hosting of military personnel and equipment from the US.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Government has categorically stated that it is too late to rescind the controversial agreement between Ghana and the United States of America over the hosting of US troops in the country.

Government, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier in March 2018, is actively pushing for the indefinite hosting of military personnel and equipment from the US.

READ ALSO: US Military Base: Rawlings kicks against Ghana hosting US troops

However, many Ghanaians, including political commentators and security experts have kicked against the idea of hosting US troops in the country, saying it may expose Ghana to terrorist attacks.

Consequently, government has been under pressure to pull out of the deal, as majority of the public have openly sounded their displeasure with the agreement.

But in a rather resounding statement, Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has stated that it is impossible for government to back out of the deal.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul play

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul

 

According to him, previous agreements signed between both countries mean the hands of government are tied on the matter.

“We have already signed a 1998 agreement, we have signed the 2015 agreement and we have already caught ourselves in this net and we cannot back out because this is just a combination of the two agreements,” he said whiles addressing a news conference on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Road Accidents: 336 deaths, over 2000 accidents recorded in first two months of 2018

The Bimbilla MP added that the US is not setting up a military base in Ghana, as widely speculated, emphasizing that it is only a partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Minority has described the agreement to host US Military troops in Ghana as tantamount to selling Ghana’s sovereignty to the United States.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has also kicked against the move, insisting “Ghanaians have enough foreigners dominating their economic and social life. Adding foreign troops to the discomfort would be a bit too much. Ghanaians have felt stateless before in my lifetime. Let’s not go there again.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

US Military Deal: Hannah Tetteh sold Ghana to the US - Defence Minister alleges US Military Deal Hannah Tetteh sold Ghana to the US - Defence Minister alleges
US Military Base: Rawlings kicks against Ghana hosting US troops US Military Base Rawlings kicks against Ghana hosting US troops
Corruption Allegations: Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his hotel in Dubai Corruption Allegations Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his hotel in Dubai
uniBank Blues: Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo to defeat Mahama - NDC man alleges uniBank Blues Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo to defeat Mahama - NDC man alleges
African Union: Nana Addo leaves for AU extraordinary summit in Kigali African Union Nana Addo leaves for AU extraordinary summit in Kigali
US Military Base: Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns US Military Base Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet
2 uniBank Blues Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo to defeat Mahama -...bullet
3 Security Cabinet approves agreement for a US military base in Ghanabullet
4 Unfashionable Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat...bullet
5 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the USbullet
6 Corruption Allegations Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his...bullet
7 Disagreement Kwesi Pratt, Defense Minister in near-fight...bullet
8 Video Akufo-Addo is the most incompetent President ever -...bullet
9 Jerry John Rawlings Top 5 rants by Rawlings that we will...bullet
10 Opinions How social media reacted to US military base...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Kwame A Plus
Greedy Bastards NPP is full of greedy people - A Plus
Internal Wrangling Join your wife's NDP if you don't love NDC - Victor Smith jabs Rawlings
Defence Minister
Rebuttal Minister of Defence denies US military base in Ghana reports
Internal Bickering Rawlings more popular than Mahama - NDC stalwart