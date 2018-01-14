Home > News > Local >

Abronye DC hospitalised after beaten by irate NPP youth


Abronye DC hospitalised after beaten by irate NPP youth

The incident happened on Saturday when Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, was scheduled to meet some party executives at Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo region.

The Brong Ahafo regional youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been hospitalised after he was allegedly beaten by some irate youth of the party.

play

 

The incident happened on Saturday when Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, was scheduled to meet some party executives at Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo region.

He was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment by some good Samaritans who came to his rescue.

His vehicle was also vandalised and he is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Multiple media reports say he will be transferred to  the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, for further treatment due to fracture arm.

play

 

No arrest has been made in connection with the beating.                   

