Troops deployed to check herdsmen menace


The latest deployment to the Agogo in the Ashanti Region follows the shooting of three military men and one policeman, who are currently on admission at the 37 Military Hospital.

A joint police and military team has been deployed to Agogo, the epicentre of violent clashes between nomadic Fulani herdsmen and the locals, to restore law and order.

The troops have been given the mandate to push back the herdsmen from new areas they have occupied, arrest perpetrators of recent acts of violence for prosecution and augment the efforts of Operation Cowleg, an ongoing security operation aimed at dealing with the operations of the herdsmen in the area.

The shooting happened after the Police were engaged by some suspected Fulani herdsmen in Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region, believed to have taken siege in the area.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Fulani herdsmen have gone on a rampage in Agogo.

Last year, residents in the area complained bitterly about herdsmen invading their lands with their cattle.

Just over a week ago, too, traditional rulers of Agogo issued an ultimatum to the herdsmen to evacuate their lands, however, it appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

