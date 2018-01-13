Home > News > Local >

Bimbilla curfew renewed following killing of 3


Bimbilla residents banned from the streets between 6pm to 6am to prevent killings

The renewed curfew comes following the killing of three people and eight other people who sustained multiple injuries on Thursday.

Bimbilla under curfew: residents banned from the streets between 6pm to 6am to prevent further killing
The curfew on the Bimbilla township has been extended indefinitely, restricting activities from 6pm to 6am.

READ MORE: 3 dead, 7 critically injured in Bimbilla shootings

Residents were subsequently forced to flee, as the shootings became more intensified.

"The Minister of the Interior has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument reviewed the existing curfew hours for Bimbilla Township from 10:00pm to 4:00am to 6:00pm to 6:00am effective this Friday, January 12, 2018,” the Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery said in a statement issued on Friday.

It is currently unknown what may have triggered the attack, but many have linked it to the Chieftaincy disputes that have blighted the town in recent years.

Meanwhile, similar clashes in Bimbilla last year led to many casualties, with women and children losing their lives in the process.

READ ALSO: Lynched Soldier: Trial of Major Mahama killers begins on February 15

play

 

Thursday’s shootings is the latest in a series of clashes that have ensued in the town in recent years.  

No statement has come from the police yet, however, inside sources say investigations have already began into the matter.

