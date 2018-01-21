news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Accra to participate in the inauguration of George Weah as the new president of Liberia.

Weah, a former world footballer of the year, won a presidential run off poll last month beating incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president.

His inauguration will take place on Monday, 22nd January, 2018, in Monrovia, Liberia.

A statement from the Flagstaff House said Mr Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials from the Presidency.

"Given the absence from the jurisdiction of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, in accordance with Article 60(11) of the Constitution, will act in his stead," the statement said.

"President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 23rd January, 2018."