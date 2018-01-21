Home > News > Local >

Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia


President to Monrovia Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia

Weah, a former world footballer of the year, won a presidential run off poll last month beating Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

  • Published:
play Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Accra to participate in the inauguration of George Weah as the new president of Liberia.

READ MORE: Nana Addo congratulates George Weah on Liberia election victory

Weah, a former world footballer of the year, won a presidential run off poll last month beating incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president.

His inauguration will take place on Monday, 22nd January, 2018, in Monrovia, Liberia.

A statement from the Flagstaff House said Mr Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials from the Presidency.

"Given the absence from the jurisdiction of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, in accordance with Article 60(11) of the Constitution, will act in his stead," the statement said.

READ MORE: George Weah wins Liberia elections

"President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 23rd January, 2018."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Police reveal identities of Kwabenya police station escapees Crime Police reveal identities of Kwabenya police station escapees
Crime: Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees Crime Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees
In Bayelsa State: Monarch urges rural dwellers to embrace modern medicines In Bayelsa State Monarch urges rural dwellers to embrace modern medicines
Gbenga Olowo: Aviation group blame recession for drop in 2017 passenger traffic Gbenga Olowo Aviation group blame recession for drop in 2017 passenger traffic
In Cross River State: INEC takes steps to register IDPs in Bakassi In Cross River State INEC takes steps to register IDPs in Bakassi
Kingsley-Sundaye: DPR suspends petrol station in A’ Ibom for diverting product Kingsley-Sundaye DPR suspends petrol station in A’ Ibom for diverting product

Recommended Videos

Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7
Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Kwabenya Police Station Armed men storm police station; gun down...bullet
3 Trump Protestors flock in droves as Women march against US Presidentbullet
4 Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment...bullet
5 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet
6 Northern Region 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injuredbullet
7 In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the...bullet
8 Central Region Police officer dead after being hit by a...bullet
9 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a...bullet
10 Teachers recruitment Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president
Football Drogba looks to future as stellar career winds down
Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service
Arsene Wenger Manager compares George Weah's life to film script
Special Prosecutors Bill NDC won’t follow corrupt Mahama appointees to court – Koku Anyidoho
Liberia Election Run-off Mahama congratulates George Weah
Liberia Elections Nana Addo congratulates George Weah on Liberia election victory
Liberia Election Run-off Former footballer George Weah wins
In Liberia George Weah wins Liberia elections
Liberia Elections Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor election run-off

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
5 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
6 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
7 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
8 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
9 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to...bullet
10 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600...bullet

Local

NDLEA  impounds 4,000Kg of illicit drugs.
NDLEA Agency apprehends 235 drug offenders, seizes 334kg of drugs in A’Ibom
Opposition NDC wishes Bawumia "speedy recovery" as he goes on medical leave
Fire razes house random photo file
In Jigawa State Fire kills octogenarian – Police
Governor Ambode promises to clean up Lagos state
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor vows to clean up Lagos, seeks residents’ cooperation