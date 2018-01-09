Amorous Sex :  Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks

news

The lady alleged to have slept with Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Owusu Bempah has disowned her mother for defaming her.

Yvonne, whose mother claimed he slept with both of them has said the allegation was part of a grand scheme to collapse his church.

Her mother who gave her name only as Rose claimed the prophet after sleeping with her has started luring her daughter.

She said Owusu Bempah has rented a hotel for the daughter where they have secretly been meeting and having their affair.

She added: "You slept with the mother, friends and you want to sleep with the daughter too, you are a disgrace and your end is near."

The lady, Yvonne narrating her ordeal on Kofi TV said the prophet was their bread winner until one lady named Naa called her mother to help her disgrace Owusu Bempah.

"Since we were very close to Rev. Owusu Bempah they decided to use me to bring the prophet down. They promised me money and other goodies but I was afraid so I refused. My mother then went ahead to do the audio for the money," she said.

Meanwhile, General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church has revealed that he intervened in many of such incidents just to ensure Owusu Bempah is not disgraced.