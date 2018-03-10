Home > News > Local >

Anas reveals he's collaborating with Martin Amidu to expose corruption


Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials

Mr Amidu assumed office last month after securing overwhelming parliamentary endorsement after his nomination for the job by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has revealed he has met with Ghana's first special prosecutor Mr Martin Amidu and that they are collaborating on multiple fronts to turn the heat on corrupt public officials.

Mr Amidu assumed office last month after securing parliamentary endorsement after his nomination for the job by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports

Speaking to Qatari-based Aljazeera in a yet to be aired interview, Anas, known for his undercover works, said despite his differences with Mr Amidu, he will work with him to "ensure that the bad guys go to jail."

The former Attorney-General has not always been on the same page with Anas, having once criticized the undercover journalist.

Back in 2015, Mr. Amidu called into question the integrity of Anas, suggesting the investigative journalist picks and chooses which exposés to bring to the public.

"You have Uncle Martin sitting on that seat and I am collaborating with him, then there is really going to be heat on those corrupt officials in Ghana,” Anas said.

“I mean we have spoken, We have looked at our differences, we have looked at our books and I can only assure the sceptics- those corrupt people in Ghana- that if it is about the two of us, we will definitely get together to ensure that the bad guys go to jail.”

He added that: “When he [Martin Amidu] was being vetted you would hear what he said about me. The good thing about the two of us is that we all fight against corruption.

"We basically do the same thing. And we have sat down and looked at our books and I should warn people in Ghana, the corrupt officials…."

During his vetting in parliament, Mr Amidu expressed his readiness to work with Anas to fight corruption.

According to him, the Office of the Special Prosecutor will be open to all who want to help in the fight against corruption.

READ MORE:  'Vindictive' Amidu bad for Special Prosecutor job - Amaliba

“I’m prepared to work with anyone who will help us achieve the objective of the Office.

“You need to fight crime with those who want to fight crime and are genuine about it, you can’t do it alone,” he stated.

He added: “[But] we are going to work strictly according to prosecutorial practices as recognised under the law. We are respecters of the law and we’ll try to act to ensure legality.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fighting Crime: Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers
In Tolon: Teacher denies making 42km walk claim In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim
Crime: Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra
Security For President: IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Blame Game: Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra
Rev Owusu Bempah: Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife drinking ‘Akpeteshie’ Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife drinking ‘Akpeteshie’

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Local News: Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration Local News Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration
Bishop Obinim: Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation Bishop Obinim Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation



Top Articles

1 Crime 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the USbullet
2 Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep with petty...bullet
3 Int'l Women's Day Women deserve to be pampered - NPP MPbullet
4 Court Rules Woyome wins appeal against Judgment Debt Commissionbullet
5 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
6 Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded...bullet
7 Photo Police car loaded with crates of ‘beer’ sends social...bullet
8 Accra Robberies Suspect in Royal Motors daylight robbery...bullet
9 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies...bullet
10 International Women's Day 2018 #50FromGhana: A...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports
Corruption Fight 'Vindictive' Amidu bad for Special Prosecutor job - Amaliba
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu can't deal with corruption alone - Nana Addo
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will walk out of office soon - Ndebugri predicts
Special Prosecutor I was coerced into writing apology letter to Mills – Amidu
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to be grilled on February 13
Memes Funny tweets and jokes about Martin Amidu's nomination as Special Prosecutor
Special Prosecutor Bill Martin Amidu exposes 'flaws' in Special Prosecutor Bill
Citizen Vigilante 6 times Martin Amidu’s vetting created the perfect meme for the Internet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
9 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
10 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr....bullet

Local

The suspect, Servor Kwasi
Crime Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license
Accident
Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti Region
Jail break
Defilement Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter
Hanging
Tragic Man commits suicide over 900 cedis debt