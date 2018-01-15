Home > News > Local >

Angry man tells his mind to corrupt police officers


Video Angry man tells his mind to police officers who collected GHȻ2 bribe

In a video that has gone viral on social media a man is seen angry at the police officers for collecting bribe from drivers on the road. The man threatened to arrest them.

  Published:
A man who is yet to be identified has expressed uproar over the rate at which some personnel of the Ghana Police Service take a bribe from drivers in the country.

In a video that has gone viral on social media a man is seen angry at the police officers for collecting bribe from drivers on the road.

The officers were accused of collecting GHȻ2 from a driver. The man threatened to arrest them.

“…one day I will arrest you people. One day when I’m angry and I’m driving and I see these things, I will just put you in my car and I will arrest you. When will you stop this nonsense; when? Ghana must change with you people [police]!”

“If you catch me [and] I’m wrong take me to court, don’t be collecting 2 Cedis. You have passed two Cedis; take 10 Cedis, 20 Cedis [and] 50 Cedis. What is 2 Cedis for you people? You should change your attitude, change your attitude; police people change!”

“Ghana will never move on if you people are collecting 2 cedis, and these foolish drivers will give it to you and be committing crime. Change [because] change has come,” he echoed the 2016 campaign mantra of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The video which is a little over one-minute was taken by an anonymous passenger who was in the back seat of the same vehicle.

The two male officers, feeling embarrassed by the unmasking of their unprofessional behaviour could be heard faintly in the video pleading with the incensed man, telling him to “exercise patience”.

After getting that off his chest, the man then orders his driver “to drive on; let’s go.”

