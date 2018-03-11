Home > News > Local >

Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested


Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested

Emmanuel Kotey and six others escaped when a gang stormed the district police station and free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police have announced the arrest of another cell inmate who escaped from the Kwabenya District Police headquarters in the early hours of Sunday January 21, 2018.

He has been identified as Emmanuel Kotey.

Emmanuel Kotey and six others escaped when a gang stormed the district police station and free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.

The dawn attack freed six Ghanaian suspects and one Nigerian.

A police officer was on duty at the time was shot and killed by the gunmen.

Kotey was reportedly arrested at Asikasu near Asamankese in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region, Police told the media.

“He was arrested as a result of police-community collaboration and we are handing him over to Accra as soon as possible to continue with the police investigations because the offence was committed in Accra,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer told Accra-based Citi FM.

The latest arrest brings to four the number of escapees arrested.

Two of them have been jailed 30 moths after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to escape from lawful custody and escaping from lawful custody.

The third escapee, Kofi Darko, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Visa Bounce: Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says
Homosexuality: US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana Homosexuality US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana
Homosexuality: 'There are far more guys in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador Homosexuality 'There are far more guys in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador
In Ashanti Region: Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist
Waste Managemen: Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban
Fighting Crime: Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Bishop Obinim: Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation Bishop Obinim Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation
Local News: Excise Stamp Policy To Collapse Many Local Companies Local News Excise Stamp Policy To Collapse Many Local Companies



Top Articles

1 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
2 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his...bullet
3 Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accrabullet
4 Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti Regionbullet
5 Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for...bullet
6 Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on...bullet
7 Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep...bullet
8 Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class rewarded...bullet
9 Crime 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the USbullet
10 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human...bullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Ashilevi Policeman killed in Kwabenya jailbreak posthumously promoted as ASP
Slain Cop Murdered Kwabenya policeman to be buried on March 3
Jail Break Police re-arrests Kumasi jail breaker after 4 years
Kwabenya jailbreak Two suspects get 60 months sentence
State Institutions DVLA, EPA, 11 others to be taken off Gov’t payroll
Health Workers No newly trained doctor chose to work in Northern Region in 2017
Justice Served 2 escapees from Kwabenya police station convicted
Kwabenya Cell Break How a bread seller played a role in Kwabenya jailbreak
Ghana Police Service Gov’t to institute welfare system for officers who die in line of duty
Kwabenya Attack 12 suspects appear in court [Photos]

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Education UMAT renamed as George Grant Uni of Mines...bullet

Local

In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim
Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Minister of Sanitation
Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra
The suspect, Servor Kwasi
Crime Fake doctor arrested for practising without a license