Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested

Police have announced the arrest of another cell inmate who escaped from the Kwabenya District Police headquarters in the early hours of Sunday January 21, 2018.

He has been identified as Emmanuel Kotey.

Emmanuel Kotey and six others escaped when a gang stormed the district police station and free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.

The dawn attack freed six Ghanaian suspects and one Nigerian.

A police officer was on duty at the time was shot and killed by the gunmen.

Kotey was reportedly arrested at Asikasu near Asamankese in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region, Police told the media.

“He was arrested as a result of police-community collaboration and we are handing him over to Accra as soon as possible to continue with the police investigations because the offence was committed in Accra,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer told Accra-based Citi FM.

The latest arrest brings to four the number of escapees arrested.

Two of them have been jailed 30 moths after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to escape from lawful custody and escaping from lawful custody.

The third escapee, Kofi Darko, pleaded not guilty to the charges.